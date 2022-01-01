Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle eye £30m Barca & PSG target

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl says that Erling Haaland's move to Manchester City came at the right time for all involved as he had become a burden on the Bundesliga team.

"In the end, the Haaland issue became a burden in the locker room," he said. "As much as we always loved Haaland and he was successful with us, in the end, he became a burden on the dressing room, the club and the whole environment.

"He had become the subject of every conversation. Outside the club, almost everything was exclusively focused on him. In the end, the timing of the transfer was right for both parties."