Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea & PSG vying for Lautaro Martinez

Falcao to continue at Rayo Vallecano
Radamel Falcao will continue at Rayo Vallecano for another season, the club's sporting director David Cobeno has revealed.
The 36-year-old joined the club as a free agent after leaving Galatasaray last summer and scored six goals in 25 games in 2021-22.
"He will continue next season and it will become official in the next few days," Cobeno has said of Falcao.
"He had an option in his contract that has been executed and he will continue with us for another year."
Pepelu pens new ten-year Levante contract
✍️ 2⃣0⃣3⃣2⃣
♾ @pepelug8 ♾

Arsenal revive Arthur interest
Arsenal have revived their interest in Juventus midfielder Arthur - according to Calciomercato.
The Bianconeri are open to selling the Brazilian this summer but want to raise €46 million (£49m/$39m) from his transfer.
Juve would also consider letting Arthur join Arsenal in a possible exchange deal involving either Gabriel Magalhaes or Gabriel Martinelli.
Napoli target Genoa keeper Sirigu
Napoli have identified Genoa goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu as a transfer target - according to Calciomercato.
Luciano Spalletti is in the market for a new back-up shot-stopper and the 35-year-old is set to become available on a free transfer at the end of the month.
Sirigu made 37 appearances for Genoa in 2021-22.
Chelsea interested in PSG centre-back Kimpembe (BILD)
Defender could be a Rudiger replacement
Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe is the subject of interest from Chelsea - according to BILD.
The 26-year-old has been added to Thomas Tuchel's shortlist as he seeks to bolster his options at the back for next season.
Kimpembe would reunite with former PSG star Thiago Silva is he does end up joining Chelsea this summer.
Real won't sign any more forwards this summer
Real Madrid won't be signing any more forwards this summer - according to COPE.
After missing out on Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, the Blancos are set to offload Luka Jovic and/or Mariano Diaz.
Real won't worry about a lack of depth in that case, however, as they are happy to go into next season with Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo leading the line again.
Chelsea & PSG vying for Lautaro (Tuttomercatoweb)
Inter forward in high demand
Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are vying for the signature of Inter striker Lautaro Martinez - according to Tuttomercatoweb.
Atletico Madrid are also keen on the 24-year-old, who could be sold this summer so that the Nerazzurri can raise the neccessary funds to re-sign Blues striker Romelu Lukaku.
Chelsea could look to replace Lukaku with Lautaro, but he is also of interest to PSG as they seek even more firepower up front.
Flamengo sack head coach Paulo Sousa
O Clube de Regatas do Flamengo informa que o treinador Paulo Sousa e sua comissão técnica não comandam mais o time profissional.— Flamengo (@Flamengo) June 9, 2022
A atividade da próxima sexta-feira (10) será dirigida por Mario Jorge, técnico do sub-20. #CRF
Inter set sights on Fiorentina's Milenkovic
Inter are really interested in Nikola Milenković as potential new centre back. There’s a verbal agreement on personal terms with Gleison Bremer but no deal in place yet with Torino. 🔵 #Inter @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2022
PSG are following Milan Skriniar, he’s in the list - still no official bid.
Inter-linked Lukaku will 'bounce back' at Chelsea - Cech
Romelu Lukaku has been backed to succeed at Chelsea next season by club legend and advisor Petr Cech, despite the striker's desire to leave this summer.
Lukaku rejoined Chelsea from Inter for a club-record fee of £98 million ($122m) last summer, but has been tipped to return to San Siro after a disappointing first year back at Stamford Bridge.
Cech, however, has suggested the 29-year-old will remain with the west London side, highlighting that his struggles with injury and Covid-19 explain his poor performance over the course of the 2021-22 campaign.
