Arsenal & Villa-linked Kamara says he's chosen next club
Boubacar Kamara leaves Olympique Marseille on a free transfer: “I’ve now decided to leave OM and join a new league”. 🔵🇫🇷 #TeamOM— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2022
“You’ll know my new club soon”, Kamara told Telefoot.
Arsenal's Saliba: I want to play CL football at Marseille
Arsenal loanee William Saliba has admitted that he is eager to stay at Marseille while expressing his desire to play Champions League football.
Saliba hasn't made a single competitive appearance for Arsenal since signing for the club from Saint-Etienne in 2019, having initially been sent back to Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on loan.
A loan spell at Nice followed in the second half of the 2020-21 season and he returned to France once again last summer with Marseille, where he has since shone under Jorge Sampaoli to earn a place in Les Bleus' national team set-up.
Zidane not interested in PSG post
Zinedine Zidane is not interested in becoming Paris Saint-Germain's new manager - according to Telefoot.
The Ligue 1 champions are set to part ways with current boss Mauricio Pochettino following a turbulent 2021-22 season.
Zidane is thought to be top of PSG's list of potential replacements, but the former Real Madrid boss has already said no to the opportunity.
Phillips top of Aston Villa's wishlist
Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is top of Aston Villa's transfer wishlist - according to The Telegraph.
Steven Gerrard is hoping to bring the 26-year-old to Villa Park as part of a significant summer overhaul.
The Villa boss is also in the market for a new centre-back, left-back and forward, but Phillips is the priority at this stage.
Barca ready to offload Lenglet
Barcelona are ready to offload French defender Clement Lenglet - according to AS.
The 26-year-old is under contract at Camp Nou until 2026 but is not in Xavi's plans for next season.
Barca will welcome any summer offers for Lenglet as they continue to try and reduce their overall wage bill.
Spurs scout Frankfurt star Kostic
Tottenham have scouted Eintracht Frankfurt star Filip Kostic - according to The Express.
Spurs officials were present to watch the 29-year-old help his club beat Rangers in the Europa League final last week.
Kostic could now be offered a chance in the Premier League with Tottenham ready to table a £25 million ($31m) bid in the summer window.
Porto may look to re-sign Telles
Porto may look to re-sign Alex Telles from Manchester United this summer - according to Correio da Manha.
The 29-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Estadio do Dragao in 2020 but is set to be among a whole host of first-team players that new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will move on this summer.
Porto are interested in bringing Telles back to the club as head coach Sergio Conceicao seeks to acquire a set pieces expert.
Fiorentina won't sign Torreira outright
Fiorentina won't sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira outright this summer - according to Calciomercato.
La Viola have decided against triggering their €15 million (£13m/$16m) buy-option on the 26-year-old, who is now set to return to Emirates Stadium.
Torreira only has one year left on his contract at Arsenal, who will likely still look to cash in on the Uruguayan this summer.
Handanovic to sign new Inter deal
Samir Handanovic will sign a new contract with Inter next week, as expected. New deal will be valid until June 2023, while André Onana will join as new goalkeeper on a free transfer - official statement soon. 🧤 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2022
Inter will also meet Ivan Perisic agents next week.
PSG to sack Leonardo after Mbappe transfer U-turn
GOAL can confirm that Paris Saint-Germain are set to sack Leonardo after Kylian Mbappe's transfer U-turn, with a formal announcement expected in the coming days.
Leonardo has served as PSG's sporting director for the past three years, playing a key role in recruitment as the club has continued its dominance of French football while also fighting for a maiden Champions League crown.
The Ligue 1 champions are planning a summer of wholesale changes, however, with Leonardo among those being touted for an exit following a turbulent 2021-22 campaign.
Benfica target Arsenal keeper Leno
Benfica have identified Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno as a transfer target - according to Correio da Manha.
Roger Schmidt recently took over as manager at Estadio da Luz and previously worked with Leno at Bayer Leverkusen.
He could look to arrange a reunion at Benfica this summer with Arsenal open to cashing on the German shot-stopper before he becomes a free agent in 2023.
PSG preparing final Pogba offer
Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a final offer for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba - according to The Daily Mail.
The 29-year-old has also been linked with a return to Juventus with his current contract at Old Trafford due to expire on June 30.
PSG are confident of winning the race to land Pogba on a free transfer, and are prepared to hand him a three-year deal worth £10 million per year.
West Ham open talks to sign Watford's Dennis
West Ham have opened talks with Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis - according to Football Insider.
The 24-year-old's representatives met with Hammers officials in London last week as they seek to find him a summer transfer following the Hornets' relegation.
David Moyes is eager to bolster his attacking ranks at West Ham by signing Dennis, who has hit 10 goals in 33 Premier League appearances for Watford in 2021-22.
Real Madrid prioritising Tchouameni after Mbappe failure
Real Madrid are prioritising the signing of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni after missing out on a deal for Kylian Mbappe - according to Marca.
Mbappe had been the Blancos' number one target for several months, but he opted to sign a new contract at PSG on Saturday.
Madrid will now look to strengthen in other areas, with Tchouameni top of their wishlist after his stellar campaign at Monaco.
Arsenal see £76m Osimhen bid rejected (Calciomercato)
Arsenal have seen a £76 million ($95m) bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen rejected - according to Calciomercato.
The Italian outfit won't accept anything less than £90m ($112m) for the 23-year-old, who is under contract at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium until 2025.
Manchester United have also been linked with Osimhen and a battle with Arsenal could be on the cards when the summer transfer window opens.
West Ham eyeing Hull forward Lewis-Potter
West Ham are eyeing a swoop for Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter - according to the Daily Star.
The 21-year-old has impressed in the Championship this season and the Hammers could give him the chance to step up to the Premier League.
Lewis-Potter recorded 12 goals and three assists for Hull while being ever-present in their 2021-22 second-tier campaign.
Roma interested in Feyenoord's Senesi
Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi is the subject of interest from Roma - according to Calciomercato.
Jose Mourinho has been impressed by the 25-year-old's performances in the Europa Conference League and wants to bring him to Stadio Olimpico this summer.
Senesi has recorded three goals and three assists in 48 appearances for Feyenoord this season.
Barca set to announce Sergi Roberto extension
Barcelona are already preparing the official statement for Sergi Roberto's contract extension until June 2023. It will be announced next week, it's already completed with the Spanish fullback. 🇪🇸🤝 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2022
Riqui Puig, Braithwaite, Mingueza and Umtiti will leave Barça this summer. pic.twitter.com/ZAhCukMP9A
Di Maria set for Juve switch after PSG farewell
Ángel #DiMaria in tears after scored his last and final goal for #PSG. He will leave #Paris after 7 years. El Fideo is ready to sign for #Juventus... #transfers pic.twitter.com/pUVbarxZjR— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 21, 2022
Lampard sets sights on 'New John Terry' (Sun)
Levi Colwill could be Everton-bound next season
Frank Lampard is planning to call on former club Chelsea for one of their top defensive prospects.
Levi Colwill, 19, is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and linked to John Terry, and according to the Sun Lampard hopes his connections with the Blues will help Everton seal a loan deal for next season.
Wan-Bissaka seeks new Man Utd deal
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is keen to sign a new deal at Manchester United, reports the Sun.
The full-back will nevertheless have to wait until the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag, who will run the rule over the current Red Devils squad before any contract decisions are made.
Fulham want Matic on free transfer
Fulham are lining up an approach for Nemanja Matic, according to the Sun.
Matic is preparing to leave Manchester United on a free transfer, and the newly promoted Londoners are hoping to convince him to stay in the Premier League.
Champions League fears motivated Mbappe Madrid snub
Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid U-turn owed to fears the Merengue would be suspended for next year's Champions League, according to Sport journalist Siro Lopez.
Lopez claimed that Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus could be facing UEFA sanctions due to their involvement in the aborted European Super League, including a ban from the competition.