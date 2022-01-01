Arsenal loanee William Saliba has admitted that he is eager to stay at Marseille while expressing his desire to play Champions League football.

Saliba hasn't made a single competitive appearance for Arsenal since signing for the club from Saint-Etienne in 2019, having initially been sent back to Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on loan.

A loan spell at Nice followed in the second half of the 2020-21 season and he returned to France once again last summer with Marseille, where he has since shone under Jorge Sampaoli to earn a place in Les Bleus' national team set-up.

