Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca to fight Madrid for Mbappe

Roberto Mancini has admitted to being unsure about his future as Italy head coach after seeing his side lose to North Macedonia and miss out on a place at the 2022 World Cup.

European champions Italy came into the qualification play-off semi-final clash at the Stadio Renzo Barbera as overwhelming favourites, but ended up being the victims of a huge upset that will live long in the memory.

Aleksandar Trajkovski fired home a stunning stoppage-time winner for North Macedonia, who had barely had a sight of goal over the previous 90 minutes, leaving Mancini with his head in his hands on the touchline.

