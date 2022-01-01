Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Nice pursuing ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo

Atletico Madrid may be obligated to pay Barcelona €40m to sign Antoine Griezmann at the end of the season, but the club is hoping to lower that amount.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the clause will trigger if Griezmann played 45 minutes in half of the club's matches, but Atleti does not want to pay the clause.

The club may not use Griezmann as a starter this season in an effort to avoid triggering the clause.