Wolves have made Michael Beale their first choice to replace Bruno Lage at Molineux, according to The Athletic.
The Midlands club is now expected to contact QPR to discuss the terms of his potential release.
Wolves have made Michael Beale their first choice to replace Bruno Lage at Molineux, according to The Athletic.
The Midlands club is now expected to contact QPR to discuss the terms of his potential release.
Adama Traore is keen to return to Spain after ending his contract with Wolves in the summer of 2023.
"Spain is the country that I love and where I was born. It is very clear, but everything in its time. I returned to Barcelona for a few months because it is a decision I made, I had other options but I went back there and helped and I will surely return. I don't know where, but I'm sure I'll be back one day. Right now I am focused on the season and continue to grow," he stated to AS.
He has eight Premier League appearances this season with Wolves.
Newcastle United are interested to sign Inter striker Joaquin Correa, according to CalcioMercato.
The magpies will be required to spend around £27m for the 28-year-old who is lower down the pecking order behind Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko.
Peter Bosz and Wolverhampton Wanderers are in advanced talks as the coach is very interested to work in the Premier League, according to Christian Falk of Bild.
Bosz is being considered along with QPR manager Michael Beale for the vacant post at Molineux.
FC Schalke 04 have parted ways with head coach Frank Kramer after a disastrous start to the season which see them reeling at the 17th spot in Bundesliga.
They have lost four successive matches including a 5-1 hammering to Hoffenheim in the DFB Pokal second round which has forced the club management to seek other alternatives.
Jose Luis Gaya has signed a new five-year deal with Valencia which would keep him at the club till 2027.
The left-back is a product of the Valencia academy and has not played for any other club than Los Che.
Mauricio Pochettino is not too keen to take up the Aston Villa job as he is not satisfied with the squad, according to Football Insider.
The Argentine was at the top of the priority list for the Midlands club to replace Steven Gerrard but now must look at alternative options.
Chelsea target Milan Skriniar might renew with Inter as the Serie A outfit continue to hold several rounds of talks with his agent.
"We’ll meet with Milan Škriniar agents after the game vs Viktoria Plzen. There are chances to reach an agreement on new deal. Skriniar is a top professional and he loves Inter, I’m optimistic — then it’s up to him too," told Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta.
AC Milan are pushing Rafael Leao to sign an extension with the Serie A outfit as his current deal runs out in the summer of 2024. Milan's sporting director Ricky Massara is optimistic that the Portuguese will commit his long-term future to the club.
"We are confident, we want to consolidate this growth that the boy has had and stabilise the team to give continuity at the highest levels, and we will try to find a solution to continue for a long time with Leao," he told Sky Italia.
Both the Manchester clubs, Chelsea, & PSG are monitoring the progress of Leao at Milan.
Sampdoria are carefully considering terminating Harry Winks' loan spell in January due to his persistent injury problems, according to La Repubblica.
The 26-year-old has not been able to make his debut for the Serie A outfit and is currently struggling with an ankle injury.
Chelsea are hoping to be able to bring in Christopher Nkunku in the January transfer window, according to the Mirror.
The Blues have already reached an agreement with the 24-year-old but are aiming to convince RB Leipzig to sell in the winter rather than wait for the end of the season.
Juventus are looking for defensive reinforcements and are keen on Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka, according to Calciomercato.com.
Ndicka has not yet renewed his contract with the Bundesliga side and Juventus have already made contract over a possible transfer.
Manchester United are delaying offering contracts to David De Gea and Marcus Rashford, as reported by The Guardian.
Manager Erik ten Hag has yet to decide whether to offer the players extensions and will made his final decision based on performances.
Frank Lampard is not worried about Anthony Gordon's future at Everton after a summer of speculation about a move to Chelsea.
The Everton boss has made it clear he expects the youngster to stay at Goodison Park for the foreseeable future.
“He is our player, he will remain that for a long time, and I think we showed that with our intention in the summer," he said. "He’s got two and a half and a bit more left…so I remind him of that sometimes!"
Chelsea are interested in signing Lille forward Jonathan David, according to Jeunes Footeux.
Graham Potter wants to bring in a striker this January and is keen on the attacker who is valued at €60 million.