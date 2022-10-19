Adama Traore is keen to return to Spain after ending his contract with Wolves in the summer of 2023.

"Spain is the country that I love and where I was born. It is very clear, but everything in its time. I returned to Barcelona for a few months because it is a decision I made, I had other options but I went back there and helped and I will surely return. I don't know where, but I'm sure I'll be back one day. Right now I am focused on the season and continue to grow," he stated to AS.

He has eight Premier League appearances this season with Wolves.