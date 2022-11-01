RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer features on Liverpool's list on midfield targets for the January transfer window, according to Sky Germany.

The Austria international is out of contract at the end of the 2022-23 campaign and is not expected to extend his stay in west Germany.

The Reds are said to be keen to sign a new central midfielder in the new year and Laimer is a name they are considering. The player would be keen on a switch to the Premier League, although Jurgen Klopp's side could face competition from Bayern Munich.