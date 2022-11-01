LiveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to target Leipzig midfielder Laimer in January

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world.

    Liverpool want Laimer in January (Sky Germany)

    RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer features on Liverpool's list on midfield targets for the January transfer window, according to Sky Germany.

    The Austria international is out of contract at the end of the 2022-23 campaign and is not expected to extend his stay in west Germany.

    The Reds are said to be keen to sign a new central midfielder in the new year and Laimer is a name they are considering. The player would be keen on a switch to the Premier League, although Jurgen Klopp's side could face competition from Bayern Munich.

    Man Utd to hire goalkeeper analyst to identify transfer targets

    Manchester United are in the process of hiring a goalkeeper recruitment analyst to help identify potential first-team targets, according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

    The Red Devils currently have an ageing goalkeeper department. 33-year-old Martin Dubravka joined first-choice David de Gea and veteran cover Tom Heaton in the summer on loan as Dean Henderson left for Nottingham Forest, but the long-term future over the No.1 shirt remains unclear.

    Arsenal plot January move for Facundo Torres

    Arsenal are considering an approach for Uruguayan sensation Facundo Torres in January, according to the Evening Standard.

    The Gunners are looking for someone to provide competition for Bukayo Saka - who recently suffered an injury - and have highlighted Torres as the ideal candidate.

    They state that early talks have been held with his representatives, with the deal still at an early stage.

    Newcastle could return for James Maddison

    Newcastle's interest in James Maddison died off over the summer as they were around £10-15m away from Leicester's valuation said Ben Jacobs when speaking to GIVEMESPORT, but they could reignite their interest.

    Jacobs spoke to the site about the failed move, with Maddison's future at the King Power Stadium far from clear, explaining: "They're (Newcastle) one to watch still to see if they reignite that interest and are prepared to pay above valuation for a player with huge potential."