Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Suarez holds strong MLS interest

Former Japan international Lee heads to Singapore
🇯🇵 Former Japan national team forward Tadanari Lee has joined Singapore’s Albirex Niigata in the @SGPremierLeague.— J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) December 28, 2021
🌟 In addition to starring roles in the #JLEAGUE and with @jfa_samuraiblue, @Tadanari_Lee also formerly suited up for @SouthamptonFC. Good luck with @ALB_S_FC! 🔜🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/O4APuGIQvh
Wesley agent says player will return to Brazil
The agent for Aston Villa striker Wesley, who was recently on-loan at Club Brugge, has said the player will return to Brazil in hopes of resurrecting his career after a serious injury.
He said Internacional and Sao Paulo are the most likely destinations.
"We will analyse the best fit for his style of play, so that he develops again," said the agent, Paulo Nehmy. "He has the dream of playing for the national team and there's the World Cup next year."
Shakhtar want to sign David Neres
Shakhtar Donetsk want to sign Ajax forward David Neres, GOAL Brazil reports.
After a first offer was rejected, there is an expectation that Shakhtar will return with a bid of €15 million ($17m/£13).
Inter consider Ginter
Inter are considering Matthias Ginter as potential free agent opportunity for summer 2022 - he has same agent of Çalhanoglu 🇩🇪 #BMG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 28, 2021
There are three clubs interested in Ginter from different countries. Inter are already set to sign André Onana on a free for 22/23 season @SkySport https://t.co/l10eLUtHW0
Boselli makes Estudiantes return
🔜 Done Deal! Mauro #Boselli returns to #Estudiantes as free agent. Contract until December 2022. No surprise here and confirmed since the last December 15! #transfers https://t.co/I1nNB1YVEg— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 28, 2021
Suarez holds strong MLS interest (Schira)
The Atletico star's contract will expire after this season
Luis #Suarez’s contract with #AtleticoMadrid expires in June. El Pistolero has already received 2 rich bids from #MLS for the summer. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 28, 2021