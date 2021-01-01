Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea's Tomori to seal AC Milan loan with £25m buy option

Jordan Morris's anticipated move from the to Swansea is still not fully complete, according to Swans boss Steve Cooper.

"It’s not quite done yet but in the process of getting done," Cooper told a press conference.

"It’s taking a little longer than we’d have liked, basically down to logistics more than anything else, when it finally gets done we’ll be pleased.

"A little bit cautious at the moment but it’s close to being done and it’ll be a good one when it is."