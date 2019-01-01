Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid agree €60m Jovic deal

Mourinho eyeing PSG
Jose Mourinho is keen on taking over at Paris Saint Germain - but could also be tempted by Roma, according to L'Equipe.
The former Manchester United boss has been out of work since leaving Old Trafford on 17 December but could be coaxed back into management to replace Thomas Tuchel at the Parc de Princes.
Any possibility of the Portuguese joining Roma would be contingent on their qualification for next season's Champions League.
Berahino wants Stoke exit
Saido Berahino's agent says the 25 year-old is ready to walk out on Stoke City in order to join Fenerbahce in Turkey, report the Express & Star.
The former England under-21 international has had a torrid time since leaving West Brom for the Potteries - having once been a big-money target for Tottenham - and is eager to seek a fresh start.
'Painful rebuild' awaits Spurs - Pochettino
Manager Mauricio Pochettino says that a "painful" rebuilding job awaits Tottenham before their squad is at the same level as their new stadium, according to the Evening Standard.
Spurs finally took up residence in their new ground last month after massive delays, and hosted Ajax their in the first leg of their first European Cup semi-final since 1962.
Monk dismisses Albion link
Birmingham City boss Garry Monk has rubbished suggestions he is about to become the new West Brom manager, according to the Birmingham Mail.
Albion sacked former boss Darren Moore in February with caretaker coach James Shan guiding the club to the end of the season, but the club are looking to the long term - regardless of whether or not they win a return to the Premier League.
Llorente wants extended Spurs stay
Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente is keen to extend his stay at the club for another season, according to Sky Sports.
The 34 year-old scored the winner as Spurs dumped Manchester City out of the Champions League in April and to set up a surprise personal return to the last-four.
Llorente featured four years ago as Juventus knocked out Real Madrid en route to the final.
German clubs watching Arsenal teenager
Several Bundesliga clubs are watching Arsenal forward Sam Greenwood, according to The Sun.
Greenwood, 17, has impressed since being signed from Sunderland last summer, and has been tipped to make his first-team debut soon.
The Gunners could be pressured to give Greenwood a chance sooner rather than later with clubs in Germany willing to offer first-team minutes.
PSG tracking Koulibaly
Paris Saint-Germain are keeping an eye on Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of a possible summer move, according to Le10Sport.
With Thiago Silva possibly leaving this summer, PSG are looking to rebuild their back line and the Senegal star could fit the bill as a high-priced option.
But Koulibaly appears to be more keen on a move to Manchester United, who are willing to pay the €100 million (£85m/$112m) Napoli will demand for the centre-back.
Frankfurt want Diaz as part of Jovic deal
Eintracht Frankfurt have asked Real Madrid to include Mariano Diaz as part of any deal for Luka Jovic, reports Marca.
Madrid are keen on Jovic, who has become one of the hottest properties in Europe this season by scoring 17 Bundesliga goals.
As part of any deal the Blancos may have to include Diaz, who has struggled for form and fitness with Madrid this season after moving from Lyon last summer.
Luiz meets with Chelsea over new contract
David Luiz met with Chelsea earlier this week to discuss a new contract, the Evening Standard reports.
The 32-year-old has experienced a resurgence this season, but his contract expires at the end of the campaign.
Luiz has expressed his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge, but the club's policy of only offering one-year contracts to players over 30 could drive him to a new club.
Real Sociedad to make Thauvin move
Real Sociedad are in line to make a shock move for Marseille star Florian Thauvin, claims Le10Sport.
The 26-year-old has been tipped to leave Marseille this summer after another standout campaign, with several clubs across Europe interested in the France international.
Sociedad have the funds available to make a big-money move for Thauvin, but it remains to be seen if he would be interested in moving to a club that won't be able to offer Champions League football next season.
Neymar will have €170m release clause after next season
The Brazilian star could be free to leave PSG in 2020
PSG star Neymar has a release clause of €170 million (£145m/$191m) that will go into effect after next season, Mundo Deportivo reports.
Neymar did not have a release clause in the first three years of his deal at Parc des Princes, but that will change following the 2019-20 campaign.
That could see the Brazilian star depart PSG next summer, as links with Real Madrid continue.
Southampton lead the race for £15m Bowen
Southampton are currently leading the race for Hull striker Jarrod Bowen, reports The Sun.
Bowen, 22, has scored 22 goals in the Championship for Hull this season, and is valued at around £15 million ($20m).
Bournemouth and Burnley are also in the race for Bowen, who could be sold this summer with his contract set to expire at the end of next season.
Chelsea and PSG could swap Draxler and Willian
Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain could make a swap deal for Julian Draxler and Willian, according to Le10Sport.
Should their transfer ban be listed in the summer, Chelsea could pursue the Germany international, who could cost up to €40 million (£34m/$45m).
PSG have been eyeing Willian for some time, and Neymar's international team-mate could move the other direction in a deal for Draxler.
Gerrard targets Mexer
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has targeted Rennes defender Edson Mexer this summer, according to the Daily Record.
The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and Gerrard made a trip to Brittany in hopes of sealing the deal for the Mozambique international.
Mexer is also drawing interest from Ligue 1 sides Nantes and Bordeaux.
Chelsea want Loftus-Cheek extension
Chelsea are looking to tie Ruben Loftus-Cheek down with a new contract to avoid a repeat of the Callum Hudson-Odoi situation, according to the Sun.
Loftus-Cheek still has two years remaining on his contract, but the club do not want the situation to drag on to leave them in a difficult spot next summer.
Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia wants to talk with Loftus-Cheek about extending his deal beyond 2021.
Pogba offer over £160m would tempt Manchester United
The Red Devils are hoping to ward off interest from Real Madrid
Manchester United are preparing for another fight to keep Paul Pogba but would listen to an offer over £160 million ($210m) for the France star, according to the Daily Mail.
Pogba wanted to leave for Barcelona last summer and this year hopes to join Real Madrid, with the Liga giants interested in the midfielder.
But while United's stance is they won't sell, club insiders concede if Pogba wishes to go, they would be willing to listen to offers of over £160m.
Pochettino promised over £100m for summer budget
Mauricio Pochettino will receive a transfer budget of over £100 million ($132m) to overhaul Tottenham this summer, according to the Sun.
The club had been careful with their spending in recent years thanks to the cost of construction of their new stadium, but it is now open and generating plenty of revenue.
Spurs also made a profit of £140m last year and will bank an extra £85m from their Champions League success this year, setting Pochettino up to spend big.
Real Madrid agree €60m Jovic deal
The Serbia international has signed a six-year deal with the Liga giants
Real Madrid have signed Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic in a €60 million (£51m/$67m) deal and inked the striker to a six-year contract, according to AS.
Frankfurt will pocket €48m of the fee while Benfica will recieve €12m as per the 20 per cent sell on fee the Portuguese club had negotiated.
Madrid had accelerated talks to ward off interest from several other top European sides, including Paris Saint-Germain.