Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leeds enter race to sign Man City star Aguero

Frenchman continues to stall over a new deal

Kylian Mbappe continues to resist signing a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain, putting his long-term future at the club in doubt - reports The Telegraph.

The France striker's current deal expires in 2022 and PSG are keen to reach an agreement over an extension.

However, his chances of staying in Paris are now rated at 50/50 as the club fear he may push for a move at the end of the season, with Real Madrid leading the chase for his signature.