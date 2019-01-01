Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real offer Asensio for Mane switch

Los Blancos will try and tempt the Reds to part with Senegalese forward in exchange for Spanish midfielder

are dangling Marco Asensio at in an attempt to make a play at Sadio Mane.

The Express says that Real are prepared to let the 23-year-old Asensio go, and that Liverpool like the attacking midfielder’s style.

In turn Los Blancos would love to add Mane to their summer haul, and believe that a swap deal might tempt the Reds.

The report suggests Madrid value Asensio at £85m ($108m), but doesn’t mention Mane’s value.