Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi nearly sealed Chelsea move

Kane nearing Barnsley move

2020-10-15T22:55:42Z

Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane is poised to join Barnsley on loan, according to The Yorkshire Post

The 21-year-old has previously enjoyed loan spells with Hull City and Doncaster Rovers. 

Reyna set for lucrative new Dortmund deal

2020-10-15T22:40:17Z

The teenager's fine form will be rewarded

Rising American star Giovanni Reyna is set to be handed a lucrative new deal by Borussia Dortmund, reports BILD

Once the attacker turns 18 in November, Dortmund will offer him a long-term contract that would see his weekly wage doubled. 

Reyna has started the new season in fine form with Liverpool and Real Madrid recently linked with showing interest. 

Cardiff win race for Wilson

2020-10-15T22:25:39Z

Liverpool attacker Harry Wilson is set to join Cardiff City on loan, claims Football Insider. 

Fellow Championship clubs Swansea City and Bristol City remain desperate to secure a deal of their own but it appears Cardiff have won the battle. 

Messi's Chelsea talks revealed

2020-10-15T22:15:33Z

The Argentine once considered a move to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea were close to signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona in 2014, Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed in his new book Grand Hotel Calciomercato. 

Based on excerpts from the book, Messi was tempted to leave Barca following allegations of tax evasion and even had a constructive FaceTime call with then Blues manager Jose Mourinho. 

Chelsea were ready to activate the Argentine's €250 million release clause and pay him a net salary of £50m but Messi ultimately got cold feet after a call from his father, who was against the move. 

Palace circling for Butland

2020-10-15T22:05:50Z

Crystal Palace have contacted Stoke about a deal for goalkeeper Jack Butland, reports the Daily Mail

A move is expected to be wrapped up before the transfer window closes on Friday afternoon. 

Butland made his England debut under current Palace manager Roy Hodgson. 