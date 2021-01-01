Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd consider sacking Solskjaer amid player revolt

Cuadrado to sign new Juventus deal
Juan Cuadrado is close to signing a new contract at Juventus.
The 33-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season but Calciomercato says he will remain at the club for another two years at least as talks are coming to a close.
Man Utd consider sacking Solskjaer amid player revolt (Daily Mail)
Fernandes and Ronaldo disappointed by situation at Old Trafford
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces being sacked by Manchester United amid their recent poor results.
The Daily Mail reports the United players are not happy with the current state of the team, with Bruno Fernandes left disappointed by the lack of direction while Cristiano Ronaldo is shocked by the drop in standards at the club.
Meanwhile, the players are sympathetic to Donny van de Beek, who has struggled for playing time.
Despite the increasing pressure, The Guardian claims Solskjaer is confident he will still be in charge when United face Watford on November 20.
Benzema snubs Newcastle but open to PSG move (El Nacional)
French striker will leave Madrid if Haaland joins
Karim Benzema has turned down advances from Newcastle, according to El Nacional.
The Premier League side saw the Madrid striker as an ideal signing following their recent Saudi-led takeover, but he has no interest in making the move.
Instead, he is open to joining Paris Saint-Germain, who want to bring him back to Ligue 1. Benzema’s current deal expires in 2023, but he will try to leave next year should Madrid sign Erling Haaland.
Aston Villa eye Gerrard as Smith replacement
Steven Gerrard is one of the names Aston Villa are looking at in their search for a replacement for Dean Smith.
The Premier League side sacked the coach after another disappointing result and Daily Mail reports Rangers boss Gerrard could take over.
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, Brentford boss Thomas Frank, Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand, Lucien Favre and Paulo Fonseca are also being considered.
Atletico join Inter in Molina chase
Atletico Madrid are showing interest in Udinese star Nahuel Molina.
Calciomercato says the Spanish side are the latest to start following the Argentine right-back, with Inter already keeping an eye on him.