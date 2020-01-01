Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd set to revive interest in Van de Beek

Rakitic promises to stay at Barcelona
Ivan Rakitic has attempted to quash speculation over his future by insisting he will stay at Barcelona next season.
It has been suggested that the Blaugrana will cash in on the 31-year-old before he becomes a free agent in 2021, with Sevilla reportedly eager to re-sign their former talisman when the transfer market reopens.But Rakitic says he is going nowhere this summer, even though he is not happy being left out of the Blaugrana team.
Pjanic rejects Man City & PSG
Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has turned down offers from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain because he is determined to seal a move to Barcelona this summer, according to Marca.
Barca are keen to sign the Croatia international but talks between the two sides have so far yet to reach an agreement over a fee.
Man City and PSG both looked to take advantage of those stalled discussions with offers of their own, but Pjanic has set his heart on a move to Camp Nou.
Real make Bennacer approach
Real Madrid have have explored the possibility of signing midfielder Ismael Bennacer from AC Milan, according to Fichajes.com.
The 22-year-old, who joined the Rossoneri from Empoli last summer, is believed to have a €50 million (£45m/$56m) release clause in his contract.
Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the Algeria midfielder, with the latter believed to have already made a €30 million (£27m/$34m) bid for his services.
Spurs abandon Zanolo pursuit
Tottenham have ended their interest in Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo after Roma valued him at around £62 million ($79m), reports the Star.
The north London club have held a long-standing interest in the 20-year-old and even held talks over a possible swap deal involving Toby Alderweireld last summer, though they ultimately moved on to other targets.
Spurs had explored the possibility of reviving their interest this summer but feel Zaniolo is overpriced by his club and is subsequently out of their budget.
Youngster rejects Hammers deal
West Ham teenager Jeremy Ngakia has rejected the offer of a short-term deal to see out the remainder of the Premier League season, according to The Guardian.
The 19-year-old full-back, whose current deal expires at the end of June, has already turned down the offer of a multi-year deal at the London Stadium.
The Hammers had hoped to at least keep Ngakia until the end of the campaign, but are now resigned to seeing the youngster leave on a free transfer.
Werner not good enough for Liverpool - Fowler
RB Leipzig's Timo Werner would not have been good enough for Liverpool, according to Robbie Fowler, who insists the Chelsea-bound forward is far from the finished article.
Goal has reported that Chelsea have agreed to pay Werner's £54 million ($68m) buy-out clause, after offering the 24-year-old a contract worth £9m per season at Stamford Bridge.
Liverpool had initially been touted as the most likely next destination for the Germany international, who admitted back in February that Jurgen Klopp's philosophy would suit his style of play.
Read the full story on Goal.
Chelsea interested in re-signing Ake
Chelsea are considering bringing Nathan Ake back to the club in the summer transfer window - according to The Guardian.
The Bournemouth centre-back could be available for a bargain price if the Cherries are relegated at the end of the season.
Ake spent five years at Chelsea before moving to the Vitality Stadium in 2017.
Arsenal target Edouard in contract talks with Celtic, says Lennon
Neil Lennon has revealed that Celtic are in talks with rumoured Arsenal target Odsonne Edouard over a contract extension, while praising him as a "top-class striker".
Edouard enjoyed another superb season at Parkhead in 2019-20, hitting 22 goals in 27 appearances to help Celtic wrap up an unprecedented ninth successive Scottish Premiership crown.
The 22-year-old's performances have not gone unnoticed among Europe's elite clubs and the frontman has been heavily linked a summer transfer, despite the fact he still has two years left to run on his current deal.
Read the full story on Goal.
Barca eyeing Dortmund's Guerreiro
Borussia Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona - as A Bola reports.
The Spanish champions are planning to include Junior Firpo in a summer deal for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, which will leave a spot open at left-back in Quique Setien's squad.
Barca want Guerreiro to fill the role, despite the fact that the 26-year-old recently committed to a new contract at Dortmund set to run through to 2023.
Bournemouth submit offer for Porto's Vieira
Bournemouth have submitted an opening bid of £5 million for Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira - according to The Sun.
Cherries boss Eddie Howe is eager to bring in the highly-rated 20-year-old before his market value increases.
Vieira has yet to earn his first senior appearance for Porto, but has been a star performer for their B-team this season.
In-demand ex-Chelsea forward Boga reserved on his future
Jeremie Boga has stated he remains committed to Sassuolo despite the transfer interest surrounding him.
The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international has been the standout player for Roberto De Zerbi’s side this season, having a hand in 12 Serie A goals (eight goals, four assists) which see them sit in 11th spot, seven points clear of the relegation zone and still within reach of European qualification.
Boga – who has the highest average of successful dribbles (4.4 per game) in the Italian top-flight - has drawn interest from clubs like Napoli, Roma, Inter and his former club Chelsea, who inserted a buyback clause when he was sold in 2018 to Sassuolo, but are reportedly not intent on activating it.
Read the full story on Goal.
Pogba must be more consistent to earn Madrid move - Herrera
Paul Pogba must be more "consistent" to earn a move to Real Madrid, according to Ander Herrera, who does not think the Manchester United midfielder has reached his full potential.
Pogba has flattered to deceive at Old Trafford since making his way back to Manchester for a second spell at the club in 2016. United forked out £89 million ($113m) to bring the 27-year-old back from Juventus, but he has only shown flashes of the brilliance which saw him emerge as one of the top players in Europe at the Allianz Stadium.
Critics have often singled Pogba out as a scapegoat for United's mediocre performances in recent years, leading to plenty of speculation over his future.
Read the full story on Goal.
Barca set sights on Lyon ace Guimaraes
Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is the subject of interest from Barcelona - according to Don Balon.
Barca see the 22-year-old as the ideal long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, who is approaching the latter stages of his career at 31.
Guimaraes has featured in five games for Lyon since joining the club from Athletico Paranaense in January.
Mourinho eager to lure Neves to Spurs
Tottenham have identified Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as a transfer target - according to Le 10 Sport.
Jose Mourinho is a keen admirer of the 23-year-old, and would like to lure a fellow Portuguese to Spurs this summer.
Neves is open to joining Tottenham, despite the fact his current contract at Wolves is not due to expire until 2023.
Premier League target Guirassy wanted by Rennes
Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy is wanted by Ligue 1 side Rennes as they chase Champions League football next season.
After the recent Ligue 1 campaign was abandoned, Rennes have secured a spot in the preliminary round of the Champions League and are eager to reinforce their attack over the summer.
According to Goal sources, Guirassy is firmly on Rennes' radar with discussions between the player and club ongoing.
Man Utd set to revive interest in Van de Beek
Red Devils still keen on Dutch star
Manchester United are going to reignite their pursuit of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek this summer - according to The Times.
The Red Devils have long been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old, and have been tipped to beat Real Madrid to his signature this summer.
Van de Beek contributed 8 goals and 11 assists to Ajax's latest Eredivisie campaign before the season was cancelled due to coronavirus in March.
Everton target Rabiot
Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is the subject of interest from Everton - as the Daily Mail reports.
Carlo Ancelotti worked with the French playmaker during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, and hopes to arrange a reunion at Goodison Park this summer.
Juve may be willing to listen to offers for Rabiot, who has struggled for regular playing time during his first season at the Allianz Stadium.
Man Utd & Chelsea among top clubs chasing Chiesa
Manchester United and Chelsea are ready to go toe-to-toe in the transfer market for Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa - as the Daily Mail reports.
Juventus and Inter are also chasing the 22-year-old, who could be available for around £45 million ($57m) this summer.
Chiesa has scored seven goals in 26 outings across all competitions for Fiorentina in 2019-20.
Real Madrid face barren transfer window
Real Madrid could end the summer without a single new signing, according to Marca.
While the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Kai Havertz have been linked with the Bernabeu, with an already bloated first-team squad, may choose to protect the balance sheet and abstain from the market.
Milan move for Benfica's Araujo
Milan have turned their attentions to Benfica prodigy Tomas Araujo, according to CalcioMercato.
Araujo, 18, is the captain of both the Benfica and Portugal Under-19 sides and enjoys a burgeoning reputation as a promising defender.
Barcelona could miss out on Lautaro signing
Delay in sealing transfer has alerted Madrid and Man Utd
Barcelona's delay in completing a move for Lautaro Martinez could see the Catalans miss out on the forward altogether, claims Marca.
The Argentine is also being watched closely by Real Madrid and Manchester United, who could both make a move if Barca continue to drag their feet in talks.
Barca begin contract talks with Messi and Ter Stegen
Lionel Messi and Marc Andre ter Stegen have opened talks with Barcelona over extending their contracts, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Argentine's current deal is up in 2021, while the goalkeeper is under contract until the following summer.
But Barca are keen to move quick to extend their stays, with Nelson Semedo and Ansu Fati also priorities for new deals.
Inter continue Vidal pursuit as Tonali nears San Siro
Inter are still hopeful of signing Arturo Vidal this summer, according to CalcioMercato.
The Chilean has long been linked to a reunion with Antonio Conte, for whom he played during the pair's time at Juventus.
Sandro Tonali is another top Nerazzurri target, with the Brescia youngster the subject of ongoing talks between the two clubs over a transfer.
Eduoard contract talks underway at Celtic
Celtic have opened talks with Odsonne Eduoard over a new contract, reports the Daily Record.
The striker has been linked with Leicester City among other clubs, but the Scottish giants are confident they can keep him this summer.
Liverpool turn attentions to Traore after failing to land Werner
Werner to Chelsea transfer suits both sides - Ballack
Michael Ballack believes that Timo Werner's prospective move to Chelsea could work out fantastically for both sides, although he warned that the striker would need time to settle in the Premier League.
Goal revealed on Friday that the Blues have struck a deal to meet the estimated £54 million (€60m/$68m) release clause that ties Werner to RB Leipzig.
Chelsea have now offered the 24-year-old forward a contract worth £9m ($11m) per season and are the hot favourites to seal his signature this summer, even if Leipzig managing director Oliver Mintzlaff maintained on Saturday that no such bid had yet been received by the Bundesliga side.
PSG letting Cavani go would be a very big mistake - Anelka
Nicolas Anelka believes Paris Saint-Germain allowing Edinson Cavani to join another club next season would be a "very big mistake".
After moving to Paris in 2013 from Napoli, the 33-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel with his contract due to expire at season's end.
PSG's recent purchase of Mauro Icardi would seem to suggest Cavani, who has been linked with interest from Inter and Atletico Madrid, won't be staying in Paris.
Daniel James set for loan move
Manchester United are preparing to renew Daniel James' contract and then release the winger on loan, claims the Sun.
James, 22, has been a regular fixture in the United first team this season but could find opportunities harder to come by should Jadon Sancho arrive to take the right-wing position.
RB Leipzig sports director Mitchell heading for Monaco
Monaco are close to unveiling Paul Mitchell as their new sports director, according to L'Equipe.
The Englishman is currently at RB Leipzig, where he has overseen the club's growth into a major German contender over the past few seasons.
Kuyt quits as Feyenoord Under-19's coach
Grealish ahead of Sancho as Man Utd priority
Aston Villa captain at top of Solskjaer's wishlist
Jack Grealish has pushed ahead of Jadon Sancho as Manchester United's summer transfer priority, claims the Mirror.
The Aston Villa skipper could be available for around £80 million ($101m), while Borussia Dortmund are likely to hold out for a transfer fee impossible to meet in the current economic climate.
Gerrard raves after Rangers sign Leicester defender Bassey
Steven Gerrard was thrilled after Rangers struck a deal to sign Leicester City defender Calvin Bassey on a four-year contract.
Rangers boss Gerrard said the Scottish Premiership side had competition from multiple teams for the signature of the 20-year-old, who has played at left-back and centre-back.
Leicester will be due to receive training compensation when the pre-contract move goes through once the transfer window opens.