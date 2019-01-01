Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona unwilling to pay any money for Neymar

Leroy Sane's knee injury, which will keep him out until at least March, has discouraged from pursuing him.

Sane has been identified as the giants' main target this summer as they look to replace club legends Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, who left at the end of last season.

The Mirror says City were unhappy with Bayern's approach to the transfer, and that the German champions have cooled their interest since Sane went down injured in last Sunday's Community Shield.