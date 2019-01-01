Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dembele key for Neymar transfer

director Eric Abidal has told Ousmane Dembele's agent the club are disappointed with the player's latest injury, according to Marca.

The paper confirms a Catalunya Radio radio report the club was upset with Dembele, with Marca reporting Abidal told agent Moussa Sissoko: "We're very disappointed with the attitude of Dembele."

There is not expected to be a fine for Dembele for failing to go to a medical exam after feeling pain following the club's loss to , but there is a belief by some his actions will not change.