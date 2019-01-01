Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dembele key for Neymar transfer

Barca 'disappointed' in Dembele
Barcelona director Eric Abidal has told Ousmane Dembele's agent the club are disappointed with the player's latest injury, according to Marca.
The paper confirms a Catalunya Radio radio report the club was upset with Dembele, with Marca reporting Abidal told agent Moussa Sissoko: "We're very disappointed with the attitude of Dembele."
There is not expected to be a fine for Dembele for failing to go to a medical exam after feeling pain following the club's loss to Athletic Club, but there is a belief by some his actions will not change.
Real Madrid want Neymar assurances
Real Madrid are demanding assurances over the health of Neymar following a broken foot in successive seasons, reports Marca.
Neymar broke his metatarsal in the last two seasons and Madrid are seeking extra guarantees before spending an enormous fee for the Brazilian.
Paris Saint-Germain are willing to comply with Madrid's wishes and if the Liga giants are satisfied, they will begin raising funds for the move by selling players.
Sanches departs Bayern in €25m move to Lille
Renato Sanches has completed a reported €25 million (£22.6m/$27.8m) move from German champions Bayern Munich to French side Lille.
News of the transfer broke on Friday evening, with Bayern confirming the transfer via their official Twitter account.
The Portuguese midfielder, who has won two Bundesliga titles in his three years at the Allianz Arena, is the latest arrival in what has been a busy summer at Lille, following the likes of Yusuf Yazici, Victor Osimhen and Timothy Weah through the door.
Mustafi's agent: ‘Best for both sides to work on a transfer’
The father and agent of Shkodran Mustafi has admitted his son needs to look for a transfer away from Arsenal, though he warned whether that happens depends on the transfer market.
Mustafi’s future at the London club is in doubt following manager Unai Emery’s revelation he has encouraged both the defender and Mohamed Elneny to depart the club before the close of the transfer window on the continent September 2.
"Shkodran had a great time with Arsenal,” Kujtim Mustafi told Sky Sport Germany. "However the best for both sides is probably to work on a transfer. But for that, it also needs market-driven transfer-fees."
Lewandowski signs new Bayern deal
Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has signed a new four-year deal with German champions Bayern Munich, according to Bild.
Bayern’s recent loan acquisition of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona is what reportedly convinced him to commit to the club until 2023.
The 31-year-old found the net 40 times in 47 games last season, and already has three in three during the current campaign.
FC Bayern und Robert Lewandowski verlängern Vertrag um zwei Jahre
Juventus could let Pjanic leave
Juventus are said to be open to the idea of letting Miralem Pjanic leave the club during the current transfer window, reports Calciomercato.
Paris Saint-Germain alledgedly tried to sign the Bosnian midfielder last summer, and Juve are looking to recoup significant funds following the arrival of Merih Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt.
Pjanic, 29, joined the Serie A champions in 2016 after a five-year stint with Roma, and has won three league titles during his time in Turin.
Ibe in the dark amid Celtic talk
Bournemouth winger Jordan Ibe says he doesn't know whether reported interest from Celtic will lead to him moving north of the border this summer.
According to the Express, the former Liverpool man is an alleged target for Hoops boss Neil Lennon, who has so far signed defensive
reinforcements during the current transfer window.
“That Celtic thing, I don’t know about that,” said the 23-year-old. “Any speculation stuff I don’t get involved with.”
Burnley boss tips McNeil to 'reach higher level'
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has admitted emerging star and Manchester City and Arsenal target Dwight McNeil will eventually outgrow the Premier League club and "reach a higher level".
The 19-year-old winger has made a huge impact since becoming a first-team regular at Turf Moor last season, and was recently named by L’Equipe in their list of the top 50 players Under 20 in Europe.
As reported by the Burnley Express, Dyche said: “I think he’s doing a good job all round, he remains very humble, he remains driven to what he wants to do, and they remain important qualities.
“You’ve got to remain like that to really go to the top, to maximise himself with us, and I think he can go beyond us and on to pastures new at a higher level of club."
Williams joins Bristol City
Former Everton defender Ashley Williams has joined Bristol City on free transfer.
The 35-year-old centre-back has joined the Championship side on a short-term deal with an option to extend in January 2020.
It's official. ✅🙌
Neymar status uncertain for PSG match
Neymar's status for Paris Saint-Germain's upcoming match against Toulouse is uncertain as transfer rumours swirl, reports RMC Sport.
The star attacker was held out of the club's first Ligue 1 contests due to injury, but has now resumed full training and would play if not for the transfer dispute.
Thomas Tuchel has not yet spoken to Neymar about this weekend, but may elect to keep the attacker out this weekend in hopes the situation is resolved in the coming week.
Rodrygo could leave Madrid if Neymar arrives
Rodrygo is likely to depart Real Madrid on loan if Neymar arrives before the end of the transfer window, reports Marca.
Neymar would require a non-EU player slot on Madrid's roster, and the club currently have none remaining.
Since the 18-year-old isn't part of the plans this season, and is training with club's second team, he could depart on loan to clear up a non-EU spot.
Dembele key for Neymar transfer
However, the France international may not want to leave Barca
Barcelona believe their best remaining chance to land Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain is to include Ousmane Dembele in the deal, reports le10sport.
Dembele is a player PSG want and Barca have decided to include him in their latest offer to the Ligue 1 club for the Brazil star.
However, Dembele does not want to depart the club, despite pressures being placed on him by Barca in order to include him in a deal, and the club must work to convince him to join PSG.
Bradford resign Devitt from Blackpool on loan
🎵 | 'Devitt's back, tell a friend!'
📰 BREAKING NEWS | We have completed the loan signing of @jamiedevitt10, who returns to the club following an initial spell at the @UtilitaEnergy Stadium back in 2011.
➡️ | Read full details: https://t.co/4c2dgMZ9s7#BCAFC | #OurCity pic.twitter.com/YRMrno7IDy
Nedved praises Juve's Dybala after summer of speculation
Paulo Dybala's presence is no hindrance to Juventus' ongoing search for new signings, according to Pavel Nedved.
The Serie A champions head into Saturday's season opener against Parma with a host of new signings at their disposal, including Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey and right-back Danilo.
Argentina forward Dybala seemed set to make way amid the influx with Manchester United, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain all linked with his signature at various stages.
Bayern to replace Sanches with €40m Roca
Kovac to trigger Espanyol midfielder's release clause
Bayern Munich are set to replace Renato Sanches with 22-year-old Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca, report l'Equipe.
The Bundesliga champions are set to trigger Roca's €40 million (£36.2m/$44.3m) release clause and sign him on a five-year contract.
Roca would be the seventh new signing for Niko Kovac's side this summer, following Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Jan-Fiete Arp, Ivan Perisic, Philippe Coutinho and Mickael Cuisance.
Dreyer leaves Brighton for Heerenveen
Brighton's 21-year-old Danish winger Anders Dreyer has joined Dutch side Heerenveen on loan.
🎥 Dreyer is blij met zijn verhuur aan #scHeerenveen
💬 'Het is een grote club, een prachtige club. Ik heb uitgekeken naar deze dag.'
PSG struggling to offload Choupo-Moting
Paris Saint Germain forward Maxim Choupo-Moting's proposed transfer to Leece is now in doubt, according to L'Equipe.
The deal is being held up because the 30-year-old, whose contract at Parc des Princes expires next year, is reluctant to take a pay cut.
Choupo-Moting featured in 22 Ligue 1 matches for PSG last term, scoring three goals.
Real Sociedad hope to tie up Monreal transfer
Real Sociedad are trying to sign Arsenal full-back Nacho Monreal, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The La Liga outfit are hopeful of tieing up a deal over the next few hours, with the Spaniard's six-year spell in north London set to draw to a close.
Monreal has appeared in both of Arsenal's Premier League matches at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.
Inter set to sign Biraghi
Inter Milan are closing in on the signing of Fiorentina defender Cristiano Biraghi, according to Calcio Mercato.
The two clubs are meeting to finalise negotiations on Friday, with Brazilian full-back Dalbert set to join Fiorentina as part of the deal.
Biraghi featured in 36 Serie A matches for Fiorentina last season, scoring once.
Lazio snap up Polish prospect Dziczek
Lazio have signed 21-year-old Polish midfielder Patryk Dziczek from Piast Gliwice.
Comunicato ufficiale: Patryk Dziczek
👉 https://t.co/8BPCFhgGou pic.twitter.com/4VKvZllEMw
Roma leading chase for Kalinic
Roma look well placed to sign Atletico Madrid striker Nikola Kalinic before the European transfer window closes, according to Calcio Mercato.
The 31-year-old has an offer on the table from Turkish giants Galatasaray, but he favours a return to Italy.
Kalinic scored two goals in 17 La Liga matches for Atletico last season.
Madrid will still rely on Bale, says Zidane
Gareth Bale wants to stay at Real Madrid and will be relied upon as a key player, according to Zinedine Zidane.
Despite spending the summer trying to move him on, Zidane seems to have accepted that Bale is set to stay - and Madrid can hardly afford not to play him, given his enormous wages.
Sanchez in talks with "some clubs" over Man Utd exit
Manchester United are leaving the transfer door open for Alexis Sanchez, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting that the Chilean is in talks with “some clubs”.
The 30-year-old forward has been touted for a move away from Old Trafford for some time, having failed to live up to expectations since arriving from Arsenal in January 2018.
A switch to Serie A has been mooted for Sanchez, with Inter said to be among his suitors.
Hutter delivers ultimatum to Frankfurt forward Rebic
Eintracht Frankfurt manager Adi Hutter has demanded full commitment from forward Ante Rebic, after the Croatian put in a sub-par performance in Frankfurt's 1-0 defeat to Strasbourg in the Europa League.
The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Inter, following the departures of strike partners Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller.
"If he wants to stay here, I want him to show it. If not, we have to find a solution," Hutter said. "When playing for Eintracht Frankfurt, I want you to give everything you've got. I didn't see that from him today. We'll sit down with him and talk plainly."
Twente to lure Busquets from Barcelona
Eredivisie side Twente are set to complete a loan deal for Barcelona's deep-lying midfielder and La Masia product Oriol Busquets, claim Sport.
The 20-year-old, seen as a natural successor to namesake Sergio, is part of Barca's long-term plans but is being sent out on loan to aid his development. He and Sergio aren't related.
Busquets has only made one appearance for Barcelona's first team in the Copa del Rey, but has played more than 50 times for the club's B team.
Sanches ready for Lille medical
Bayern Munich outcase Renato Sanches is set for a medical with Ligue 1 side Lille today, according to l'Equipe.
The Portugal midfielder is set to move for a club-record fee of €20 million (£18.1m/$22.1m).
Negotiations are still ongoing over personal details, with Sanches likely to sign either a four or five-year contract with the club.
Bentaleb bound for Bremen
Former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb is set to join Werder Bremen from Schalke, according to Deichstube.
The Algeria international, 24, will move on an initial loan deal with a view to buy after his promising Schalke career lost momentum.
He is still under contract with David Wagner's side for another two years.
Lozano completes €42m Napoli move
Mexico international signs reported five-year contract
Mexico winger Hirving Lozano has completed his move from PSV to Napoli for a reported €42 million (£38.5m/$47m).
The 24-year-old is thought to have signed a five-year contract with Napoli after registering 40 goals and 23 assists in 79 appearances for his old side.
Navas nearing Real Madrid exit
Goalkeeper Keylor Navas is set to bring his five-year association with Real Madrid to an end as he nears a move to PSG, claim AS.
The 32-year-old has been replaced in the Madrid side by Thibaut Courtois, and has already been in talks with the French side over personal terms.
Now, it is thought Madrid could be willing to allow Navas to leave on a free transfer in order to save money on his wages.
Sunderland set for huge takeover
League One side Sunderland are set to be bought by an American investment group including the 25th-richest man in the world, according to the Sunderland Echo.
Investors Michael Dell, John Phelan, Glenn Fuhrman and Robert Platek are reported to be in negotiations for the club and keen on getting a deal wrapped up quickly.
Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, was number 25 on Forbes' most recent rich list.
Choupo-Moting set to stay as PSG backup
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is set to see out the final year of his contract at PSG despite his role as a perennial substitute, report l'Equipe.
The Cameroon international forward, 30, has been a target for Serie A side Lecce but is content enough in his surroundings in Paris.
Formerly of Schalke and Stoke, Choupo-Moting scored three goals in 31 appearances for PSG last season.
Barca in the endgame for Neymar deal
Barcelona's hopes of re-signing Neymar could rest on the coming few hours of negotiations, according to RAC1's Gerard Romero.
PSG are thought to have accepted Neymar's exit, but are still waiting on what they deem to be an acceptable offer from Barca or Real Madrid.
The summer's biggest transfer saga could finally be coming towards a conclusion.
Tensions rising between Falcao and Monaco
Radamel Falcao's six-year spell at Monaco could be set to end in tears as tensions rise between club and player, according to l'Equipe.
The 33-year-old is reportedly set on a move to Galatasaray but, with a year remaining on his current contract, Vice President Oleg Petrov said he wanted him to honour his deal.
Falcao has scored close to 100 goals since joining Monaco from Atletico Madrid in 2013, spending time on loan with Chelsea and Manchester United in the meantime.
Denis drops down to Serie C
Former Atalanta, Udinese and Napoli forward German Denis has returned to Italy, the 37-year-old dropping down to the third tier with Reggina.
💌 Are you ready??? Il presidente @PresLucaGallo ha un messaggio per tutti VOI!!! #denis #reggina #germandenis
'Icardi can go to hell'
Napoli legend Careca appears to have lost patience with reported transfer target Mauro Icardi, saying he can 'go to hell' if he doesn't want to join.
It had been reported that Napoli wanted the forward's decision on a mooted transfer by Thursday this week.
Ibe rubbishes Celtic transfer talk
Bournemouth winger Jordan Ibe has dismissed speculation he could be on his way to Celtic this month.
Celtic boss Neil Lennon has reportedly set his sights on the 23-year-old to increase his attacking options ahead of the Scottish transfer deadline on September 2.
However, Ibe has spoken out to shut down the rumours, telling The Mirror: "That Celtic thing, I don’t know about that. Any speculation stuff I don’t get involved with.”
Atletico Madrid interested in Almada
Velez Sarsfield midfielder Thiago Almada has emerged as a transfer target for Atletico Madrid, according to Marca.
Atleti have renewed their interest in the 18-year-old after a failed approach earlier in the year, with his current buy-out clause set at €16m (£14m, $18m).
Boca Juniors and Manchester City are also thought to be tracking Almada, who has already earned six caps for Argentina's U20 side.
Monaco eyeing swoop for Kessie
AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is the subject of interest from Monaco, according to Calcio Mercato.
Wolves were interested in the Ivorian earlier this summer, but Monaco are now eyeing a swoop before the European window closes on September 2.
Kessie scored seven goals in 34 Serie A appearances for Milan last season.
Barca reject offer for Vidal from Inter
Barcelona have rejected an offer from Inter for Arturo Vidal, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Italian giants proposed a loan deal for the Chilean midfielder, but Barca are only willing to consider a permanent transfer offer.
Vidal featured in 33 La Liga matches for the Blaugrana last season, helping Ernesto Valverde's side successfully defend their Spanish crown.
Brentford land Karelis
Sanches closing in on Lille move
Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches is nearing a move to Lille, reports Le10Sport.
The Bundesliga side initially demanded €25 million (£23m/$28m) for the midfielder, but have agreed to drop the price in order to facilitate a deal.
The 22-year-old has openly expressed his desire to leave Bayern, whom he joined from Benfica in 2016.
Laxalt to decide on Atalanta offer
AC Milan defender Diego Laxalt is mulling over a contract offer from Atalanta, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The two teams have already agreed on a €2 million loan deal, with Atalanta holding a €13m (£12m/$14m) option to buy the 26-year-old.
But the Uruguayan will have to accept lower wages than he currently makes at San Siro to complete the deal.
Arsenal targeted Upamecano and Rugani on deadline day
Arsenal looked to sign RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano and Juventus' Daniele Rugani on deadline day, The Telegraph reports.
The Gunners were targeting defensive reinforcements, but found both players to be out of their price range.
Instead, Arsenal ended up landing David Luiz from Chelsea for a cut-rate £8 million ($10m) fee.
Nice nearing signing of Ounas & Claude-Maurice
Nice are closing in on the double signing of Adam Ounas and Alexis Claude-Maurice, according to Le10Sport.
Ounas has spent two seasons with Napoli but is ready to move on, with Lille set to fall short in their pursuit of the Algeria attacking midfielder.
Claude-Maurice, meanwhile, is ready to make the jump from Ligue 2 after impressing with FC Lorient last term.
Inter close in on move for Biraghi
Inter are nearing a move for Fiorentina full-back Cristiano Biraghi, reports Calciomercato.
Biraghi came through Inter's youth academy but developed into an Italy international elsewhere, with his former side now looking to bring him back.
Inter are working on a swap deal that would see Brazilian full-back Dalbert join the Viola.
Silva set for Monaco loan
Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva has flown to Monaco for a medical ahead of a season-long loan move, reports The Telegraph.
The Portugal international spent the second half of last season on loan with the Ligue 1 club, and is now set for another spell at the Stade Louis II.
Silva's loan move was part of the discussions for Islam Slimani, who also joined Monaco on loan from Leicester this week.
Roma consider Kalinic move
Roma are considering a move for Atletico Madrid forward Nikola Kalinic, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Serie A side could see forwards Patrik Schick and Gregoire Defrel depart this transfer window, which would leave them needing reinforcements.
The 31-year-old Kalinic could be brought in on loan with an option to purchase.
PSG line up Dybala as Neymar replacement
Paris Saint-Germain are considering an approach for Juventus' Paulo Dybala should they lose Neymar this summer, reports Tuttosport.
The Brazilian's future remains shrouded in mystery as both Barcelona and Real Madrid look to convince PSG into selling their star.
Dybala had also been linked earlier in the summer with moves to Manchester United and Tottenham before the Premier League transfer window closed.
Atletico move for Valencia's Rodrigo
Atletico Madrid are set to round off a busy summer transfer window with the signing of Valencia forward Rodrigo, claims Marca.
Rodrigo will join the likes of Joao Felix, Marcos Llorente, Kieran Trippier in a new-look Atleti side, having re-invested their transfer windfall from the big-money sales of Antoine Griezmann and Rodri.
Barcelona prepare fresh Neymar offer
Real Madrid will also up the ante in bid to sign the Brazilian
Barcelona will renew their efforts to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and put an end to a frustrating summer of negotiations, claims Sport.
The Barcelona daily reports that a much-improved new offer will be filed for the Brazilian, and that a deal could be clinched in the coming days.
Real Madrid, however, are still in the hunt too, with president Florentino Perez determined to snatch Neymar from under Barca's noses.
Mustafi and Elneny told they can leave Arsenal
Unai Emery has told Shkodran Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny to leave Arsenal this month for the better of their careers.
Neither player has featured in the opening two games of the Premier League season, with Emery having already publicly admitted that he has told Mustafi he can go.
But the Spaniard has now also confirmed that Elneny is free to leave and has made it clear to both players that they would be better served finding a new club before the European transfer window shuts on September 2.
Manchester United will not make Llorente bid
Striker is a free agent following Tottenham spell
Manchester United will not make an approach for former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente, according to the Daily Mail.
Reports in Italy suggested that Llorente, now a free agent, could line up at Old Trafford as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.
But while United can still bid for his services after the close of the Premier League transfer window, the Reds are not interested in such a move.