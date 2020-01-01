Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Havertz to become most expensive German player

Villa eyeing move for Obafemi
Aston Villa are considering making a play to sign Southampton striker Michael Obafemi, reports Birmingham Live.
The 20-year-old made 25 appearances for the Saints - scoring four goals - but remains behind Danny Ings, Che Adams and Shane Long in the pecking order at St Marys.
Newcastle Jets re-sign Ibini
Australian club Newcastle Jets have re-signed attacker Bernie Ibini on a one-year deal, the club has confirmed.
Ibini has played six games for the club this season and previously worked under manager Carl Robinson while at Vancouver Whitecaps.
Ajax in talks for Suarez
Keep an eye on Luis Suarez situation. He has not been mentioned by the president Bartomeu between the “untouchables”, Barça would be ready to sell him if they’ll receive an “important bid”.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2020
Ajax have contacted his agent and will try to get him back. Many clubs to follow. 🇺🇾 #FCB
Thiago Silva waiting to decide next step
Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva says he has shelved thoughts about where he'll be playing next season.
"I told my agent to leave me alone so I can think about the Champions League Final. Afterwards, we can talk and make the right decision about my future," Silva told Sky Sports.
Griezmann and Dembele not for sale - Bartomeu
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has declared Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann won't be transfered this summer.
Both players have previously been linked with potential moves away from the club after disappointing seasons but Bartomeu included the duo among a list of players he deems non-transferable.
Havertz to become most expensive German player as Chelsea close in on deal
The Blues may finally be getting their man but he won't be coming cheap
Chelsea are set to seal a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Kai Havertz, claims Sport BILD.
Should a move be agreed, the 21-year-old will reportedly become the most expensive German player of all time.
Lazio circling for Felipe Anderson
West Ham's Felipe Anderson has emerged as a target for Lazio, according to the Daily Star.
David Moyes' side are open the selling the attacker with Lazio keen on Anderson again after missing out on David Silva.
Napoli want Man City to buy £60m Koulibaly
Napoli have 'invited' Manchester City to sign defender Kalidou Koulibaly, claims the Mirror.
The Italians are ready to cash in on the 29-year-old and are set to demand £60 million (€66m/$79m).
Southampton chasing £10m Nunez
Southampton have submitted a £10 million bid for Almeria striker Darwin Nunez, according to The Sun.
Sheffield United and Brighton are also interested in the Uruguayuan, with Almeria now expected to use that interest to leverage for a higher transfer fee.
Three clubs vying for Messi
The Argentine's salary will make any transfer complicated
Inter, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are all considering moves for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, reports Tutto Mercato Web.
The chances of Messi leaving Camp Nou have reportedly gone from zero to 30 per cent over the past few days with only three clubs in a genuine position to try and sign the Argentine.
Both Man City and PSG are deemed more likely to launch a successful bid, but will struggle to accomodate his €50 million-a-year salary.