Liverpool enter race for Chalov
Liverpool have joined the race to sign CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov, though they will face heavy competition for his signature, according to the Mirror.
The £20 million-rated ($25m) Chalov has a long list of admirers that include Arsenal, both Manchester City and United, Tottenham as well as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Sevilla.
But the 21-year-old Chalov is looking for playing time and he may be hard-pressed to find it at Anfield given the strength of the Reds attack.
Arsenal make £25m Tierney bid
Arsenal have returned with an improved bid of £25 million ($31m) for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, according to Sky Sports.
The Gunners had a bid of £15m rejected by the Scottish champions three weeks ago.
Tierney, who is under contract until 2023, is also attracting interest from Napoli.
Bayern to make new £45m Hudson-Odoi bid
Chelsea risk losing their star winger for nothing in January
Bayern Munich are set to return for Callum Hudson-Odoi with a £45 million ($57m) offer for the Chelsea starlet, reports the Daily Mail.
The bid would be £10m more than the Bundesliga champions offer the Blues when they made a play for Hudson-Odoi in January.
New Blues boss Frank Lampard wants to convince the winger to remain, but if they do not accept the bid, Chelsea risk losing Hudson-Odoi for nothing on a pre-contract in January.
Barca offered Coutinho for Neymar in straight swap
The Liga champions do not have cash to pay for the PSG star after their Antoine Griezmann transfer
Barcelona have only offered Philippe Coutinho to Paris Saint-Germain in a straight swap for Neymar, according to le10sport.
The La Liga champions do not have the money to spend on Neymar after paying out Antoine Griezmann's full release clause.
PSG have not responded to the offer, but it is possible Barca add Samuel Umtiti as the Ligue 1 champions want a new central defender.
Man Utd hold firm on Pogba price
The Red Devils want a premium for a sale and won't deal with Madrid after the PL transfer window closes
Manchester United have told Real Madrid they will not sell Paul Pogba for less than £150 million, and have set a deadline for a deal to be done, reports the Mirror.
The Red Devils won't let the La Liga giants ruin Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plan for the season and have told Madrid they will not sell at all once the Premier League window closes on August 8.
The club would not do a deal without being able to secure a top-notch replacement and United worry Madrid will look to spend August attempting to lure Pogba to them on the cheap.
Atletico line up shock James move
The player and club are keen on a transfer but Real Madrid stand in the way
Atletico Madrid appear to have stolen a march on Napoli as they near the transfer of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, according to Marca.
James wants to remain in the Spanish capital over moving to Naples and Atletico are fond of him, with Los Blancos the only obstacle to a deal.
However, with James not in Zinedine Zidane's plans, Madrid want to cash in on the Colombian while the playmaker is determined to push through a move to Atletico.