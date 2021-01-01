Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid exit for Ramos growing more likely

Favre interested in taking over at Marseille
Lucien Favre is interested in taking over at Marseille after the season ends, reports Le10Sport.
Favre, who was sacked by Dortmund in December, has been linked with the post after current manager Andre Villas-Boas declared that this will be his final season at OM.
Lansbury joins Bristol City
Henri Lansbury has joined Bristol City for the remainder of the season after completing a move from Aston Villa.— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 29, 2021
King to stay at Bournemouth
Bournemouth striker Josh King, who has been linked with a move to West Ham and Everton among others, has told his manager Jason Tindall he will stay at the club.
"He [King] said to me today that he's staying here until the end of the season," Tindall told Sky Sports after the Cherries' 3-1 defeat to Reading on Friday.
"That's great news for us and I'm sure Josh will be looking to do extremely well for us from now until the end of the season."
PSG want Alli on permanent deal
Pochettino hopes loan spell can convince him
PSG hope they can sign Dele Alli on a permanent deal if they are able to first bring him in on loan, claims Eurosport.
Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful of a reunion with his former Tottenham player and PSG apparently believe that if Alli spends some time at the club, he can be convinced to sign for the long term.
Villas-Boas to leave Marseille
Andre Villas-Boas has unexpectedly revealed he is likely to leave Marseille at the end of the season.
Asked in a press conference if it was possible, he replied: "With the current situation I think so."
Man City turned down Dzeko
Manchester City turned down the chance to re-sign Edin Dzeko in the January transfer window, with head coach Pep Guardiola insisting he is happy with the shape of his squad.
Wolves outcast Cutrone set for Valencia move
Patrick Cutrone is set to leave Wolves once again, according to Sky Sports, with the forward close to joining Valencia on loan.
Even in the continuing absence of Raul Jimenez, Cutrone is not part of Nuno Espirito Santo's plans.
He spent the first half of the season on loan at Fiorentina but didn't score in 11 brief Serie A appearances.
Gray ready to sign Leverkusen deal
Demarai Gray is set to complete his move to Bayer Leverkusen, with DiMarzio reporting the Leicester winger is in Germany to sign a contract.
The 24-year-old's current deal with Leicester is set to expire at the end of the season.
Ramos getting closer to Madrid exit
Still no compromise on contract renewal
Sergio Ramos is getting closer to an exit from Real Madrid 'with every passing day', according to Marca.
A month has now passed since Madrid presented their latest contract offer, with the club unlikely to make any further compromise.
Laporta fires another shot at PSG over Messi
Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has fired an explosive shot at PSG over their pursuit of Lionel Messi.
Hulk returns to Brazil
Former Brazil international Hulk has joined Atletico Mineiro, ending a four-year spell at Shanghai SIPG.
Agora quero ver vocês subirem a tag #NósTemosOHulk para os trends mundiais! pic.twitter.com/OxxQwXdCGa— Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) January 29, 2021