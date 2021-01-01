Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City will let Laporte go for £60m

David Luiz closes on Flamengo move

2021-08-20T22:55:39Z

Flamengo are close to making David Luiz their latest signing, reports Globoesporte

The ex-Arsenal defender is now a free agent and could join ex-Manchester United man Andreas Pereira in moving back to Brazil with the Rio giants.

Chelsea look to sell before advancing with Kounde & Saul deals

2021-08-20T22:45:10Z

Liverpool begin Salah contract talks

2021-08-20T22:35:37Z

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool have opened talks with Mo Salah over a new long-term contract.

The Reds, Goal understands, are hoping to tie their star man down to a two-year extension, which would keep him at Anfield until 2025 and make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history, earning around £250,000 a week.

Salah’s current deal, signed in 2018, has less than two years left to run, but Liverpool sources are confident an agreement will be reached, and that the 29-year-old will become the latest player to commit his long-term future, following in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

Man City will let Laporte go for £60m

2021-08-20T22:25:57Z

Juventus and Madrid linked to centre-back

Manchester City have named their price in order to part ways with unhappy defender Aymeric Laporte, claims the Daily Mail

The Premier League champions will listen to bids worth £60 million or higher for Laporte, who last season dropped behind Ruben Dias and John Stones in the defensive pecking order.

Juventus and Real Madrid have both been recently linked to the centre-back's services.

Southampton seal Lyanco arrival

2021-08-20T22:15:11Z