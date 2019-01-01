Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland flies to Dortmund for talks

Chelsea scouts watched Dembele and Werner
According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea scouts were watching on from the stands as Lyon and RB Leipzig played out a 2-2 draw in Tuesday's Champions League encounter.
Scouts from the Blues were reportedly watching Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and Leipzig striker Timo Werner, with the position one key area that boss Frank Lampard wants to strengthen in January.
Mourinho wants Koulibaly
According to Calciomercato, Jose Mourinho wants to bring Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly to Tottenham Hotspur in a bid to strengthen at the back.
Despite scoring plenty of goals, Spurs have been struggling in defence since Mourinho's arrival last month, and he could look to the Senegal international to solve those defensive issues.
And with both Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld close to running out of contract with the club, the Portuguese boss may turn to Koulibaly as early as next month.
Dyche admits struggle to keep McNeil
Burnley boss Sean Dyche admits the club will struggle to keep winger Dwight McNeil amid interest from Manchester United, reports the Sun.
The 20-year-old has been a regular for the Clarets ever since bursting onto the scene last year, and his manager believes it will be hard to turn down any substantial bids if and when they arrive.
Atletico planning Lemar sale
According to the Mirror, Atletico Madrid are on the verge of selling winger Thomas Lemar.
The 24-year-old was reportedly wanted by both Arsenal and Liverpool before joining the Spanish side from Monaco last summer.
But after a poor spell at the club, the France international looks set to be on the move once again.
AC Milan eyeing Demiral
AC Milan scouts watched on as Juventus beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in Wednesday’s Champions League encounter, with Juve defender Merih Demiral their top target this January.
The 21-year-old played the entire game and kept a clean sheet at the back as the Italian side finished their group unbeaten.
But the Turkish international has found playing time hard to come by this season, and according to Calciomercato, Milan look set to make a move for the defender next month.
Haaland flies to Dortmund for talks
The 19-year-old is wanted by a long list of top European clubs
According to Ruhr Nachrichten, RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland has travelled to Germany for talks with Borussia Dortmund.
The young striker has scored 28 goals in 22 appearances for the Austrian side this season, and has been linked with several top European clubs.
Dortmund are the latest side to be linked with the 19-year-old, who reportedly flew into the region to discuss a potential deal with the Bundesliga club.