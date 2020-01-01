Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca want Depay and Garcia in January

Maldini leading Milan's chase for Simakan
AC Milan are ready to revive their interest in Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan.
Foot Mercato claims Milan legend Paolo Maldini is leading the chase, and has made contact with the player and his entourage.
Milenkovic eyed by Spurs and Milan
Tottenham are reportedly vying with AC Milan for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.
La Nazoine says Fiorentina want to extend his contract, which runs until 2022, but that his agent has been approached by Spurs and Milan.
Marega in Cruz Azul's sights
Prem trio in hunt for Jorge Fernandes
Fulham, Newcastle and Southampton are all being linked with a move for Portuguese defender Jorge Fernandes.
The centre-back has impressed for Vitoria Guimareas, and the Mail claims the Premier League sides are considering bids for a player rated at £16 million.
Haaland ready for next move - Matthaus
Lothar Matthaus feels the time is right for Erling Haaland to move on from Borussia Dortmund.
The forward is only in his first full season at the club, but Germany legend Matthaus feels he is ready to take the next step.
Diallo set to complete Man Utd move
Atalanta teenager Amed Diallo is set to finalise his move to Manchester United, reports the Guardian.
The 18-year-old recently received his Italian passport, and will fly to the United Kingdom in January in order to complete a transfer which had been agreed in the last window for an initial fee of €25 million (£22.8m/$30.6m).
Club America sack Herrera
Club America have dispensed with the services of Miguel Herrera following the Mexican giants' exit from the CONCACAF Champions League, the club confirmed on Monday.
Herrera had been in charge at the Liga MX side since 2017, having been appointed for his second spell as coach.
During that time he had led America to two league triumphs in the 2018 Apertura and 2019 Clausura as well as victory in the 2019 Campeon de Campeones play-off over Tigres.
Barca want Depay and Garcia in January
Lyon and Man City stars are both out of contract in six months
Barcelona are preparing a double January transfer swoop for Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay, reports Sport.
Both the Manchester City and Lyon men are out of contract at the end of the season, but Barca are looking to close deals this winter to bolster their flagging squad.
Austin FC sign Jimenez
Revolution sign Mafla
Digne set for new Everton deal to stop City move
Everton are readying a new deal for Lucas Digne in a bid to ward off Manchester City.
The defender has over two years remaining on his contract, but the Times claims a new package is being put together to prevent Manchester City swooping in.
Sancho banned from UK return
Borussia Dortmund have banned Jadon Sancho from returning to the UK over the Christmas period.
According to Kicker, the German club are concerned by the coronavirus issues in the UK that have resulted in travel bans by a number of countries.
Neymar must say sorry to secure Barca return
Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre has said Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is welcome to return to the club, but must ask for forgiveness first.
"Neymar will be welcome but the first thing he has to do is withdraw his demands and ask for forgiveness," Farre told RAC 1.
‘Man City looking at Haaland & Messi X-factor’
Manchester City will be looking at the likes of Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi to add “X-factor” to their squad, says Claus Lundekvam, with a former Norway international of the opinion that a fellow countryman is what the Blues need in upcoming windows.
Lundekvam told Stadium Astro: "I’m sure Pep is looking at him, and is looking at Messi and some X-factor striker who can put these chances away. That is what they need."
Kubo not keen on Real return
Takefusa Kubo would rather remain on loan at Villarreal than return to Real Madrid, reports AS.
The Japan international has been struggling for game time this season, but he will get no more opportunities back at Santiago Bernabeu.
Man Utd keen on Caicedo
Manchester United want to sign Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo from Independiente del Valle in the January transfer window, claims the Manchester Evening News.
The Red Devils want to tie up a deal for the 19-year-old quickly so that he can link up with them in the new year.
Traore transfer talk shrugged off by Nuno
Wolves boss Nuno has shrugged off the speculation that continues to follow Adama Traore around, with those at Molineux turning a deaf ear to Liverpool and Barcelona transfer talk.
Nuno has said of contract talks with a jet-heeled winger: “I think normally things will go with dialogue and everything will be OK with Adama.”
Morgan to sever ties with Spurs
New arrival at Villa
Genoa sack head coach Rolando Maran
Stones in line for Man City extension
John Stones is in line for a contract extension at Manchester City - according to The Telegraph.
The 26-year-old's current deal is due to expire in 2022, but the Blues want to tie him down to fresh terms.
Stones has established himself as a key member of Pep Guardiola's City squad at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.
Lars & Sven Bender to leave Leverkusen in 2021
Lars & Sven Bender to leave Leverkusen in 2021
Lars and Sven Bender will not renew their expiring contracts at Bayer 04 and will end their professional playing careers at the end of the current season.
Liverpool won't sanction Williams' departure
Liverpool will not sanction Rhys Williams departure in the January transfer window - according to The Sun.
The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a loan move to Middlesbrough, but the Reds want him to continue his development at Anfield.
Williams has stepped up to senior level at Liverpool in the injury-enforced absence of Virgil van Dijk and Jose Gomez in recent weeks.
Arsenal interested in Valencia striker Gomez
Valencia striker Maxi Gomez is the subject of interest from Arsenal - according to The Daily Mail.
The 24-year-old has a €140 million (£129m/$170m) release clause in his current contract, but the Spanish outfit are desperate to raise funds amid a financial crisis at Mestalla.
Gomez has scored 14 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions for Valencia since joining the club from Celta Vigo in 2019.
Messi speaks out on Barca future amid intensifying transfer rumours
Lionel Messi has spoken out on his situation at Barcelona amid intensifying transfer rumours as he edges towards the final six months of his contract at Camp Nou.
Messi shocked the football world when he handed in an official transfer request following Barca's 8-2 humbling at the hands of Bayern Munich in last season's Champions League quarter-finals.
Manchester City, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain were all mooted as possible next destinations for the Argentine after he expressed a desire to activate the release clause in his contract via burofax, but he quickly saw his exit path blocked by Blaugrana and La Liga officials.
Read the full story on Goal.
Akanji an alternative option for Liverpool
Dortmund defender on Reds' radar
Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji is an alternative option being considered by Liverpool ahead of the January window, claims the Daily Mail.
The Reds have been linked with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Dayot Upamecano as they seek to manage an unfortunate injury crisis, but other targets are also being identified.
Arsenal will back Arteta with funds
Arsenal will give Mikel Arteta money to spend in the January transfer market, reports the Daily Mail.
The Gunners find themselves stuck in a serious rut and are aware of the need to splash the cash in order to raise collective standards.
Will Dybala stay at Juventus?
Real the latest to join Bissouma hunt
Real Madrid are the latest side to express interest in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, claims Defensa Central.
Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with a raid on a Premier League rival for the Mali international, but La Liga giants could also join the battle.
Newcastle enquire over Rojo loan
Newcastle have made initial enquiries over a possible loan deal for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo - according to The Athletic.
Sheffield United have also registered their interest in the 30-year-old, who wants to leave Old Trafford to start playing regular football again.
Rojo's current contract at United expires next summer, but the club have the option to extend the agreement by an extra year.
Anguissa on Milan's list of targets
Fulham midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa is on Milan's list of January transfer targets - according to Calcio Mercato.
Stefano Pioli is eager to increase his options in the middle of the park as the Rossoneri chase the Scudetto, and could look to bring in the 25-year-old when the market reopens.
Anguissa isn't the only midfielder on Milan's radar though, with Lille star Boubakary Soumare also under consideration.
West Brom & Derby interested in Man Utd outcast Jones
Manchester United outcast Phil Jones is the subject of interest from West Brom and Derby - according to the Daily Star.
The 28-year-old will be available in the January transfer window after being left out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Premier League squad at the start of the season.
West Brom and Derby are both exploring a possible loan deal for Jones, whose current wage packet exceeds £100,000 per week.
Wolves turn attention to Origi
Wolves have turned their attention to Divock Origi in their search for a new striker - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Wanderers have been monitoring the 25-year-old's situation at Liverpool for some time, and may look to swoop for his services in January.
Origi has struggled for regular playing time at Anfield this season amid strong competition for places alongside Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino.
Kubo set to leave Villarreal
Villarreal may end Takefusa Kubo's loan move early in January, reports AS.
The Real Madrid loanee is seen as expendable by Villarreal manager Unai Emery with the club needing to cut their wage bill.
Marseille still want Giroud
Chelsea were circling for Partey
Chelsea were considering a move for Thomas Partey before Arsenal completed a deal for the midfielder, according to The Telegraph.
That signing now means the Blues are ready to reignite their interest in West Ham star Declan Rice.
Kira joins Melbourne City
W-League club Melbourne City have completed the signing of Japanese international Chinatsu Kira, the club has confirmed.
The attacking midfielder was most recently playing for Urawa Red Diamonds.
D.C. United re-sign Seitz
Guardiola plays down striker swoop
Pep Guardiola does not expect to bring in a new striker during the January transfer window, despite Manchester City's goalscoring problems.
City have scored just 19 goals from their 13 Premier League matches, 18 fewer than at the same stage last season.
The club's greatest ever goalscorer Sergio Aguero has missed much of the season as he recovers from knee surgery while Gabriel Jesus was also missing from the 1-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday.
Roma and Juventus circling for Reynolds
Bryan Reynolds is the next USA gem ready to move to European football. AS Roma and Club Brugge have opened talks to sign the 18 y.o. right back - also Juventus will meet his agents.
Liverpool considering selling 'unhappy' Salah
Mohamed Salah is unhappy at Liverpool and the Reds are considering cashing in on the Egyptian, according to his former international team-mate Mohamed Aboutrika.
Aboutrika says the 28-year-old was particularly frustrated at not being made captain for the recent Champions League tie against FC Midtjylland, though there are apparently other reasons why he is unsettled at Anfield.
Arteta to get Arsenal's financial backing
Mikel Arteta will get financial support from Arsenal in January as the club try to turn their poor form around, reports the Daily Mail.
The Gunners remain fully behind Arteta and will make funds available for signings when the transfer window re-opens.
Man Utd join Bissouma battle
Three Premier League clubs are now circling
Manchester United are the latest club to show interest in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, claims the Express.
Arsenal and Liverpool are also circling for the 24-year-old, who has impressed in the Premier League since his move from Lille in 2018.