Giroud open to MLS move
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud says he is interested in moving to United States in the future.
The 32-year-old has started just one of his side's four Premier League games so far and was left on the bench for the 2-2 draw against Sheffield United.
Although he says he is in no hurry to move, he is considering a switch to MLS in the next couple of years.
"MLS, for my family, my children who speak English, it's interesting," he told RMC Sport. "In a year? In two years? I do not know when, but of course after that I will be open to a final challenge."
Juventus ready bid for Havertz
Juventus are planning on opening talks with Bayer Leverkusen over midfielder Kai Havertz, according to Calciomercato.
Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have long been linked with the 20-year-old, but Juve will make their move for him when the two sides meet in the Champions League.
PSG expect Real Madrid bid for Mbappe next year
French club warned Barcelona of rivals' in star forward
Paris Saint-Germain have told Barcelona that they expect Real Madrid to make a bid for Kylian Mbappe next summer, according to Sport.
Barcelona and Madrid both held talks with PSG over the summer as they failed in their attempts to sign Neymar. During talks with the Catalan club, however, PSG made them aware that Madrid are hoping to land Mbappe, too.
Coach Zinedine Zidane has made Mbappe his top priority ahead of his PSG team-mate Neymar and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
Spurs can sign Dybala in January
Juventus will try to offload attacker in next window
Tottenham may have a better chance of signing Paulo Dybala from Juventus in January, Daily Star reports.
The Premier League side came close to landing the Argentine in the last transfer window but the deal fell through.
Juventus could try to offload the 25-year-old again in January and with Mauricio Pochettino a known admirer of his, the London club will have a good chance of landing him this time around.
Atletico Madrid join Eriksen battle
Spanish side hope to land midfielder in January
Atletico Madrid are the latest club to show interest in Tottenham star Christian Eriksen, The Express says.
The Denmark international's contract expires at the end of the season and the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Inter have been linked with him.
But Atletico could enter the picture with a bid in January as the list of teams chasing him keeps growing.