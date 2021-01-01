Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham terminate Aurier contract

Sporting CP add attacking midfielder Sarabia
Official. Pablo Sarabia joins Sporting CP from Paris Saint-Germain on loan. Deal completed and signed. 🟢 #SportingCP #PSG #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021
Grigg to Rotherham on permanent basis
✍| Welcome to Rotherham United, Will Grigg.— Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) August 31, 2021
The striker joins the Millers on a season-long loan from Sunderland to provide some last minute #DeadlineDay excitement!
We've beaten the clock to add a hugely experienced striker!#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/T9isH8jy3t
PSG make Mendes signing official
✍️🆕 #WelcomeNunoMendes— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 31, 2021
❤️💙 #𝑾𝒆𝑨𝒓𝒆𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒔pic.twitter.com/WoyJV35RYh
Bournemouth sell Taylor to Exeter
✍️ Welcome, @kyle_taylor1999 🤩— Exeter City (@OfficialECFC) August 31, 2021
22-year-old midfielder joins the Grecians on a permanent deal from @afcbournemouth 👊#ECFC #OneGrecianGoal pic.twitter.com/4Q8AoNETRq
Arsenal send youngster Dinzeyi to Carlisle
Good luck with @officialcufc, Jonathan! 🤝 https://t.co/xheeICIFOt— Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) August 31, 2021
Tottenham terminate Aurier contract
The full-back is now a free agent and can find a new club after the deadline
Tottenham have announced the termination of Serge Aurier's contract with mutual consent, enabling the Ivory Coast right-back to choose his next destination in the coming weeks as a free agent.
Aurier, 28, arrived at Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 but has seen his career be plagued by inconsistency.
Sunderland bring in Bayern goalkeeper Hoffman on loan
Picture 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁.#HalloHoffmann 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/jlNWipgBXD— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 31, 2021
Celtic secure Jota loan
🇵🇹 𝗝 𝗢 𝗧 𝗔 🍀 𝗕 𝗛 𝗢 𝗬 ✍️— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 31, 2021
Jota has joined the Hoops from @SLBenfica on a season-long loan with an option to buy, subject to international clearance.#WelcomeJota 🟢⚪️