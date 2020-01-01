Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City join Chilwell chase

could complete the signing of Federico Chiesa if they meet 's €70 million (£62m/$72m) asking price - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

have also been linked with the 22-year-old, but the Red Devils are well placed to win the race for his signature when the transfer market reopens.

Chiesa has contributed seven goals and five assists to Fiorentina's cause in 26 outings across all competitions this season.