Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern have competition for €20m Adeyemi

Burnley announce Thomas extension
✍️Defender Bobby Thomas has signed a new three-year deal with the Clarets— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 6, 2021
Van de Beek: Solskjaer told me he needs me
Donny van de Beek says he has held “positive” talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his Manchester United future and is confident of making an impression this season after a difficult opening year at Old Trafford.
The Netherlands international made just four Premier League starts during 2020-21 following his £35 million ($48m) switch from Ajax and his future was brought into question over the summer.
Aberdeen loan out Ruth
🔴 Michael Ruth has joined @FalkirkFC on loan for the rest of the 2021/22 season.— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) September 6, 2021
Parma add Man Utd free agent Traore
Former Manchester United midfielder Aliou Traoré (20) will join Parma as free agent, done deal. Agreement reached today and contract signed. 🇫🇷🟡🔵 #MUFC #Parma @1913parmacalcio— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2021
Christensen drops Chelsea contract hint
Andreas Christensen has hinted that his time at Chelsea could be extended beyond the summer of 2022, with the Danish defender optimistic his contract situation "looks good".
As things stand, the 25-year-old is due to become a free agent next summer when his current deal expires.
Bayern have competition for €20m Adeyemi
Sides in Spain and England also interested
Bayern Munich will face stiff competition in their pursuit of RB Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi, reports Bild.
The 19-year-old, rated at €20 million ($24m/£17m), is also said to be drawing interest from Barcelona and Liverpool.
However, his time in the Bavarian youth system could give Bayern the advantage as they try to accumulate the next generation of top German talents.