Transfer news and rumours LIVE: LA Galaxy offered Messi Barca escape

Porto reveal Casillas' retirement
Spain, Real Madrid and Porto great Iker Casillas is set to retire after announcing his bid for the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) presidency, according to the Portuguese club's president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa.
Casillas suffered a heart attack in training with Porto last May and, although he has not played since, the 38-year-old never announced his retirement despite being added to the team's backroom staff in July.
He was then included in Porto's squad for the 2019-20 season, but Monday's announcement of his leadership bid in Spain led to strong suggestions retirement confirmation was imminent.
LA Galaxy offered Messi Barca escape
The MLS club were interested in an audacious swoop for the Argentine
LA Galaxy reportedly made contact with Lionel Messi's entourage to enquire if the superstar wanted to leave Barcelona, according to John E. Rojas.
Following a dispute between Messi and Barcelona director of football Eric Abidal, the MLS club were interested in offering the five-time Ballon d'Or winner an escape route.
The departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has freed up money in the wage budget to acquire a new, marquee signing.
LA Galaxy trigger purchase option for Pavon
LA Galaxy have reportedly exercised their option to make Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon's loan deal permanent, according to Fox Sports.
The Argentine side had set a $20m (£15.4m/€18.5m) price-tag on the 24-year-old, which the MLS club have met.
Pavon hit three goals and registered a further six assists in just 11 MLS appearances last year.
Santos want €45m from Barca for Neymar signing
The Brazilian was never going to come cheaply
Santos believe they are owed €45 million (£37.4m/$48.6m) by Barcelona for the transfer of Neymar, according to El Mundo.
The Brazilian forward moved to Catalonia seven years ago and now plies his trade in the French capital with Paris Saint-Germain.
However, Santos still maintain that Barcelona have not met certain conditions agreed upon in the deal and therefore still owe a hefty sum.
Atlanta sign Goodrum for Concacaf fixture
Atlanta United have signed Phillip Goodrum on a four-day contract.
The MLS outfit have picked up the forward for their Concacaf Champions League fixture against Motagua.
The 22-year-old now has the chance to impress, coming off the back of a successful four-year spell in which he has caught the eye for his goalscoring prowess.
Lodygin signs short-term deal at Arsenal Tula
Yuri Lodygin has penned a short-term contract until the end of the season at Arsenal Tula.
The 29-year-old goalkeeper joins on a free transfer and will link up with the Russian side immediately.
His previous club was Gaziantep, in the Turkish Super Lig.