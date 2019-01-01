Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham willing to pay Real Madrid €60m for Bale

have identified star Nicolas Pepe as an alternative signing to midfielder James Rodriguez.

The Italian side are in talks with the Colombian as Carlo Ancelotti hopes to reunite with his former Madrid and charge. Negotiations are taking a long time, though, and the club are looking at other options.

While president Aurelio De Laurentiis has already said they have considered star Hirving Lozano, Gianluca Di Marzio reports they are considering entering the race to sign Pepe.

Lille have already admitted they expect to lose the winger after an awesome season in , but have reportedly backed out and no club has met their €65 million (£58m/$73m) asking price.