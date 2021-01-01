Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona option for Martial

Lewandowski: I don't have to prove myself in another league
Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has declared "I don't have to prove myself in another league" after picking up the award for winning the 2020-21 European Golden Shoe.
There has been talk of the forward wanting to seek a new challenge outside of Germany, but it now appears he feels his legacy is safe even if he finishes out his career in the Bundesliga.
Henderson wants loan away from Man Utd
Second-choice Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson wants to be loaned out in January, claims the Sun.
He had seemed on the brink of taking David De Gea's job on a permanent basis before recent heroics have strengthened De Gea's standing at Old Trafford.
Having been snubbed for the starting England spot at Euro 2020, Henderson is eager to prove he can be a force between the posts.
Barca option for free-to-leave Martial (Eurosport)
The Man Utd forward could make the move as soon as January
Barcelona could step up to provide a lifeline to Anthony Martial's career in the next window, according to Eurosport, with the cash-strapped Spanish giant willing to take a chance on an out-of-form forward.
Martial is said to be free to leave whenever a suitable offer is made, and with the Catalan club desperate for attacking support after the exits of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, a move to La Liga could be in the cards.
'If it isn't him, it's Cristianinho!'
Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro has said that if the Manchester United star fails to sign with Sporting CP before retirement, his son Cristiano "Cristianinho" Ronaldo Jr will do so.
Aveiro is a huge Sporting fan who claims her wish before death is seeing a family member wear the green and white stripes once again.
Pirlo not an option for Barcelona
Andrea Pirlo had been rumoured to be a possible replacement for Ronald Koeman if Koeman was sacked, but Sky Sport has claimed that suggestion to be false.
Koeman has endured a slow start to the 2021-22 campaign after failing to mount a serious title challenge last year, and his job security appears to be shrinking.