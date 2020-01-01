Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd consider Kante move

Willian has stressed that have to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and that the striker's continued presence at Emirates Stadium is "very important" to him.

Aubameyang has enhanced his reputation as one of Europe's most prolific frontmen since swapping for Arsenal in January 2018.

The Gabon international has scored an impressive 70 goals in 109 appearances for the Gunners, 29 of which were recorded during the 2019-20 campaign.

