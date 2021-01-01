Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal interested in Barcelona goalkeeper Neto

Spurs seek to beat Chelsea to Kim
Tottenham are, according to The Mirror, looking to beat London rivals Chelsea to South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae.
The 24-year-old has seen his stock soar with Beijing Guoan and is now seeing a big move to Europe mooted.
Solomon figures on Arsenal’s radar
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon is back on Arsenal’s recruitment radar, reports The Guardian.
The 21-year-old has been linked with a number of Premier League sides in the past, with the Gunners eager to buy into his potential.
Liverpool loan out youngster
Adam Lewis has joined Plymouth Argyle on loan for the rest of this season.
Good luck, Adam! 🙌
Will Modric remain at Real Madrid?
Piazon leaves Chelsea for Braga
Pato keen on AC Milan return
Brazilian forward Alexandre Pato has flirted with a return to San Siro, stating that it is his dream to head back to AC Milan and that he could form a formidable strike partnership with Zlatan Ibrahimovic should the Rossoneri pick him up as a free agent.
Pato has told Gazzetta dello Sport: “How could I not feel nostalgic [about Milan]? We're talking about 150 games, 63 goals, a Scudetto and a Supercoppa Italiana. It would be a dream to return to Milan, which is in my heart.”
Arsenal reignite interest in Nzonzi
Gunners still keen on Roma midfielder
Arsenal are once again mulling over a move for Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi, claims FootMercato.
The Gunners have been heavily linked with the former Blackburn and Stoke star in the past, with it possible that Mikel Arteta will rekindle interest in January.
Neymar in talks with PSG over new deal
Sky Sports is reporting that Neymar is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a new contract.
The French champions are eager to tie the Brazilian down to fresh terms so that he remains at Parc des Princes beyond the expiration of current deal in 2022.
Neymar is happy at PSG at the moment, and has ten goals to his name from 13 outings in all competitions so far this season.
Under's future at Leicester up in the air
Cengiz Under's future at Leicester City is very much up in the air - according to The Mercury.
The Turkish winger wants to sign for the Foxes permanently when his loan deal from Roma expires in the summer.
However, Under has only featured in 12 games for Leicester this season, and they will wait until May before making a decision on whether or not to keep him.
Villa defender Guilbert rejects Basaksehir move
Aston Villa defender Frederic Guilbert has turned down a move to Istanbul Basaksehir - according to Football Insider.
Dean Smith is ready to sanction the 26-year-old's departure in the January market, but he has passed up the chance to take up a new challenge in Turkey.
Guilbert has only seen 180 minutes of action for Aston Villa in the first half of the 2020-21 campaign.
Four clubs vying for Arsenal's Torreira
Four clubs are vying for the signature of Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira - according to AS.
Torino, Fiorentina, Lazio and Valencia are all eager to bring in the Uruguayan this month, with his current loan spell at Atletico Madrid set to be cut short.
Torreira has struggled for regular minutes at Wanda Metropolitano, and Arsenal could send him to a different club until the end of the season.
Potential exodus at Derby
Derby County are trying to sell players in order to raise money to pay wages, The Sun claims.
It is said that The Rams have told other clubs that Jason Knight and Louie Sibley are on the market as a failure to get a big-money takeover across the line has left Wayne Rooney's side short of funds.
The club is set for talks with the EFL about their issues and could face administration if a solution is not found.
Hourihane on the move?
Aston Villa are said to be considering allowing Conor Hourihane to leave the club in January.
Football Insider reports that the Midlands club are weighing up sending the 29-year-old midfielder out on loan due to a lack of game time this season.
It is claimed that there is plenty of interest in the Irishman, but no clubs are named.
Mendes looking for new club for Nuno
Super agent Jorge Mendes is looking for a new club for Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, The Sun reports.
It is claimed that the head coach, whose reputation has only grown since taking over at Molineux, had been offered to Arsenal after their poor start to the season.
Mikel Arteta's resurgence has put an end to those talks, however, and Mendes is on the lookout for a side that boasts European football for his client.
Prem sides chasing Huddersfield star
Newcastle, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace are all in the mix to sign Huddersfield's Lewis O'Brien, Football Insider claims.
The report states that the Terriers would be willing to cash in on the 22-year-old midfielder if the right bid comes in.
O'Brien's current contract runs out in 2022.
Brighton in advanced talks for Caicedo
Brighton are in advanced talks to sign Moises Caicedo from Independiente de Valle, reports Sky Sports.
The 19-year-old has been linked with Manchester United but is set to join the Seagulls for a fee of £4.5 million.
Caicedo has already been capped four times by Ecuador's senior national team.
Chile sack Rueda
Reinaldo Rueda has been sacked as Chile's national team boss, the Chiilean federation has confirmed.
"The Chilean Soccer Federation recognizes and thanks the dedication, work and commitment of Reinaldo Rueda, who was in command of La Roja since January 8, 2018," a statement read.
West Ham chasing Dia
West Ham are eyeing a move for Reims striker Boulaye Dia, according to Sky Sports.
Dia has netted 12 goals in 17 Ligue 1 appearances this season and is seen as a possible replacement for Sebastien Haller, who joined Ajax last week.
AC Milan meeting with Mandzukic agent
AC Milan met with Mario Mandzukic’s agent over the past 24 hours, according to multiple reports in Italy.
The veteran striker is a free agent after leaving Qatar side Al-Duhail in July 2020.
Mandzukic could be set for a quick return to Italy, having played for Juventus from 2015 to 2020.
Clyne closing in on new Palace deal
Nathaniel Clyne is set to sign a new contract at Crystal Palace, manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed.
Clyne signed a deal with Palace through January and has proven he can stay healthy, playing in nine league games since joining in October.
"I think Nathaniel Clyne is just about to sign a deal with us," Hodgson said.
"Our only doubt about him was how fit he was going to be. Is he going to be the Nathaniel Clyne that I knew, playing for England and Crystal Palace? That’s exactly what he has been."
Clarke to join Stoke on loan
Tottenham winger Jack Clarke is set for a loan move to Stoke City, according to Sky Sports.
The 20-year-old winger has made just three senior appearances for Spurs this season, spending most of the campaign with the club's U23 side.
Lopez closing in on San Jose move
Chivas attacker Eduardo "La Chofis" Lopez is closing in on a move to the San Jose Earthquakes, reports ESPN.
Lopez would reunite in San Jose with head coach Matías Almeyda, who used to coach Chivas.
Almeyda already has two former Chivas players on his roster: Carlos Fierro and Oswaldo Alanís.
Arsenal interested in Barcelona goalkeeper Neto
The Brazilian could compete with Bernd Leno for minutes
Arsenal are keen on a move for Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, reports Sky Sports.
The Gunners are looking for an upgrade on backup Runar Alex Runarsson, who has struggled since joining in the summer.
Arsenal are hoping to land Neto in a loan deal with an option to purchase in the summer.
Kone to join Gladbach
Toulouse midfielder Manu Kone is set to join Borussia Monchengladbach, reports Le10Sport.
The 19-year-old will spend the rest of the season back on loan with Toulouse as the club chases promotion back to Ligue 1.
Atletico Madrid were also keen on Kone but the France youth international opted for a move to the Bundesliga.
Hull sign Flores from Dundalk
Hull City sign Jordan Flores from Dundalk
Tottenham could cancel Rose’s contract
Tottenham could be set to cancel the contract of outcast defender Danny Rose, reports talkSPORT.
Rose has not played for Spurs this season after Jose Mourinho left the veteran out of his Premier League and Europa League squads.
Should Spurs cancel Rose's contract, the 30-year-old could join West Brom.
Saint-Etienne in talks over move for Zamalek star
Saint-Etienne are in talks with Zamalek over a move for striker Mostafa Mohamed, according to Le10Sport.
Zamalek are demanding €5 million for the 23-year-old Egypt international, which could prove difficult for the cash-strapped Ligue 1 side.