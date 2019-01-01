Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid want Neymar to demand exit

Real Madrid want Neymar to demand exit
The Brazil star is uncertain over his future but the La Liga giants won't get involved unless he clearly wants out
Neymar remains undecided on his future, but Real Madrid will not make a move for the star unless he makes the first move, according to AS.
Real Madrid interested and have tried to sign him several times previously, but the club do not want a transfer war with PSG chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi, who they respect.
Neymar himself won't take any actions until after the Copa America this summer, with the Brazil star knowing any exit would be complicated due to lack of a release clause in his contract.
Barca plan meeting with Griezmann's lawyer
Antoine Griezmann's move to Barcelona is nearing completion with his lawyer set to meet with the La Liga champions in the coming days.
Marca reports Sevan Karian is expected to meet with Barca in near future, after Griezmann's agent had linked the France star to Paris Saint-Germain.
The deal could still face two road blocks – if Barca get cold feet after hearing criticism of the move or if Griezmann has second thoughts about taking a €5 million (£4m/$6m) wage cut.
Lallana plans Southampton return
Adam Lallana is planning a return to Southampton amid fears he has no place at Liverpool, according to the Express.
Injuries have again limited Lallana's playing time at Anfield and the Reds midfield has only grown deeper over the course of the season, leaving his future in doubt.
Lallana would welcome a return to Southampton and Klopp could look to cash in on the midfielder, with Liverpool demanding £13 million ($17m) for him.
Atletico told €50m for Llorente
Atletico Madrid want to add Marcos Llorente from Real Madrid, but los Blancos have told their rivals it will cost €50 million (£44m/$56m), according to AS.
Llorente could replace Rodri, who may be headed to Manchester City, and Atletico are likely to have the funds between his sale and Antoine Griezmann's.
However, Real don't want Llorente playing for their rivals and will hope to sell him to the Premier League instead.
Everton plan £35m Wilson raid
Everton are planning a £35 million ($45m) bid for Bournemouth star Callum Wilson, as part of a potential £100m spending spree, according to the Sun.
Toffees boss Marco Silva believe his squad are a striker away from the top six, while also wanting to sign Andre Gomes and Kurt Zouma to permanent deals.
But having spent £350m in transfers over the past few years, Everton must sell to buy, with Idrissa Gueye a potential exit to raise funds.