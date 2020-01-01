Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd in talks with Barca for Dembele

Dembele doubting Barca future

2020-09-30T22:55:22Z

Tottenham set to sign Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius

2020-09-30T22:40:42Z

Tottenham are close to sealing a loan deal for Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius, reports football.london.

The 25-year-old is Jose Mourinho's preferred signing up front and he will likely come to Spurs with an option to buy included. 

Rudiger facing Chelsea crossroads

2020-09-30T22:25:20Z

Chelsea have told Antonio Rudiger he must sign a 12-month contract extension if he wants to spend the season out on loan, claims the Mirror

Tottenham and West Ham both want to sign the defender but the Blues won't let him leave, even temporarily, without agreeing to a new deal at Stamford Bridge. 

Chelsea's Miazga set to join Anderlecht

2020-09-30T22:15:38Z

Chelsea defender Matt Miazga is set to join Anderlecht on a season-long loan, which has finally been agreed after he overcame a pre-season injury.

The U.S. men's national team centre-back is fully fit once again and has chosen to move to the Belgian giants following conversations with Vincent Kompany, who moved to manage his former club following his retirement after a legendary career at Manchester City.

It will be the 25-year-old's fourth loan club after spells at Vitesse, where he spent two seasons between 2016 and 2018, Nantes and Reading, where he spent half of 2018-19 and all of last season.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Man Utd in talks with Barcelona for Dembele

2020-09-30T22:05:04Z

The Red Devils are desperate to land a young star