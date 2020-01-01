Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City and Man Utd both after Pochettino

The ex-Spurs boss is in demand

and are considering moves for former manager Mauricio Pochettino, according to the Mirror.

Pep Guardiola is yet to sign a contract extension at the Etihad, leading City to identify Pochettino as a possible replacement next season.

The Red Devils meanwhile are contemplating the future of current coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and view Pochettino as an ideal candidate.