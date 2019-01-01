Real Madrid to watch Ajax talents
Donny van de Beek is just one of a host of Ajax talents that will be watched by Real Madrid scouts in their next Champions League outings, reports AS.
As well as the midfielder, Hakim Ziyech and David Neres are also potential targets at the Bernabeu.
Madrid will additionally pay close attention to Argentine defender Lisandro Martínez and Mexico international Edson Álvarez when Ajax visit Valencia at Mestalla on Wednesday.
Man Utd chase Celtic physio to end injury jinx
Manchester United have turned their gaze on Celtic physio Tim Williamson in a bid to cut down on the number of injuries afflicting the squad, according to the Daily Mail.
The likes of Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Phil Jones and Angel Gomes have all been stricken so far in the 2019-20 campaign, hurting United's bid to return to the top four.
Arsenal hope to offload Ozil on loan
Arsenal are looking to release Mesut Ozil on loan when the January transfer window opens, claims the Daily Mail.
Ozil has lost his starting role in the Gunners first team since the arrival of Unai Emery and was not even in the matchday squad for Monday's draw against Manchester United.
A temporary move would be a way out for the former Germany international, although Arsenal are unsure whether they will find a club willing to shoulder his £350,000 a week wages.
Man Utd line up £90m double transfer for January
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to make a £90 million ($110m) double transfer swoop in January, according to the Daily Star.
Lyon's Moussa Dembele and Newcastle youngster Sean Longstaff have been lined up as targets to reinforce the Red Devils squad after a difficult start to the 2019-20 season.
Pogba still open to Juventus return
Midfielder could be available for €140m next summer
Juventus are paying close attention to Paul Pogba as the Manchester United midfielder is still keen on a return to Turin, reports CalcioMercato.
Pogba, 26, spent four seasons with Juve before moving to Old Trafford in 2016 in a then-world record transfer.
But he is now drawn to the idea of a move back, particularly given the criticism he has attracted from some sectors in the Premier League and United's mixed record in recent years.
The big stumbling block for Juve would be financial, as United would hold out for a fee of around €140 million (£124.5m/$153m) in order to agree to a summer sale in 2020.