Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale, Modric & Marcelo set for Real Madrid axe

O'Neill gives up £500k bonus with Northern Ireland

2020-04-23T00:00:27Z

Northern Ireland's Michael O'Neill will turn his back on a £500,000 bonus as he announced his resignation as manager, claims the Daily Mail

O'Neill will now focus on his Stoke City duties, but would have been in line for the windfall had he taken the nation to the Euro finals.

Rooney refuses wage deferral proposal

2020-04-22T22:55:30Z

Derby County captain Wayne Rooney has told his employers that the squad will not accept a wage deferral of up to 50 per cent, according to the Daily Mail

Rooney is leading negotiations on behalf of the playing staff and will not budge from 25%, which will be returned once the Covid-19 crisis has passed.

Chelsea move for Lille pair

2020-04-22T22:45:47Z

Osimhen and Gabriel both targets in west London

Chelsea are planning a double transfer swoop on Ligue 1 side Lille, according to Le10Sport

The Blues have registered interest in 21-year-old striker Victor Osimhen, and are also considering an approach for Brazilian defender Gabriel.

Werner a 'serious alternative' to Lautaro at Barca

2020-04-22T22:35:56Z

Barcelona are considering a move for Timo Werner as a "serious alternative" up front to Lautaro Martinez, reports Mundo Deportivo

The RB Leipzig star has won a lot of fans with his performances in the Bundesliga, and he would command a much lower transfer fee than the giant sum Inter are insisting upon for their Argentine gem.

Aurier faces Tottenham axe

2020-04-22T22:25:04Z

Serge Aurier's Tottenham career may be over, claims the Daily Mail

The full-back has twice been caught breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations, leading Spurs to look for a more reliable presence in defence.

Bale, Modric & Marcelo set for Madrid axe

2020-04-22T22:15:11Z

Up to 11 players could leave Bernabeu over summer

Gareth Bale heads a star-studded list of players who Real Madrid will try to sell over the summer, according to Sport

Bale has long been linked with the exit at the Santiago Bernabeu; but the presence of club idols Luka Modric and Marcelo on the same for sale list comes as a surprise. 

The pair are considered too old to lead the Merengue from 2020-21 onwards, while James Rodriguez, Mariano, Brahim Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola are also expendable.