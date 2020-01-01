Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool's Gomez fears season is over

Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge has categorically denied that the star is considering a move to next summer.

The Argentine's future has been the hottest of topics around Camp Nou ever since he expressed his desire to leave in a now-infamous burofax sent to Barca in August.

Player and club were ultimately reconciled, with Messi telling Goal in an exclusive interview that the only way he could have left in the summer of 2020 was if a team had met his prohibitive €700 million release clause.

