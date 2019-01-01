Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dembele & Mandzukic on Man Utd's radar

Guardiola not ruling out Juventus role
Pep Guardiola has not ruled out taking the reins at Juventus, claims Calciomercato.
The Bianconeri approached the Manchester City boss in March, as Massimiliano Allegri prepared to head for the exits, and were told that an agreement could be reached in the future.
Newcastle's Carroll fear
Andy Carroll may not be ready to start a game for Newcastle this year, claims The Telegraph.
The injury-ravaged striker returned to St James' Park over the summer and is still working his way back to full fitness from a long-standing ankle problem.
Dembele & Mandzukic on Man Utd's radar
Manchester United will dip back into the transfer market for another forward in January, claims The Independent, with Ousmane Dembele and Mario Mandzukic among their top targets.
Two proven performers on the books at Barcelona and Juventus are of interest to the Red Devils as they have both been heavily linked with moves elsewhere of late.
Real Madrid ready to pounce for Pogba
Real Madrid are ready to make a move for Paul Pogba if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sacked by Manchester United, claims Diario Madridsta.
The current manager at Old Trafford has no desire to part with the French midfielder, but that situation could change if he is relieved of his duties.
‘Man Utd can’t pinch players like Rooney anymore’
Manchester United can no longer “pinch players off other clubs like they did with Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand”, says Gary Neville, with the Red Devils warned they must avoid buying badly.
Neville told Sky Sports: “If the right player comes up, they are just going to have to go and get them because it's been proven: buy badly, buy twice."
City keen to add Hearts youngster to their squad
Manchester City are closely monitoring the progress of Hearts youngster Aaron Hickey, reports the MailOnline.
The 17-year-old has become a regular for the Scottish outfit this season, and scored the winner in Sunday's Edinburgh derby encounter with Hibs.
Arroyo joins Czech outfit on loan
Anderson Arroyo has joined FK Mlada Boleslav on loan for the remainder of the 19/20 season.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 24, 2019
Good luck, Anderson! 🙌https://t.co/z1ja1VsZcB
Chelsea youngster Anjorin to sign new deal
Chelsea are preparing to tie down Tino Anjorin to a new contract, with Frank Lampard likely to include the 17-year-old in his matchday squad to face Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.
Anjorin's current contract is set to expire in June 2021, but Lampard's appointment has shown there are opportunities for academy stars, with the midfielder keen to continue at the club.
Man Utd sending scouts to Brescia match
Man Utd have sent scouts to watch Brescia and Italy Under-21 midfielder Sandro Tonali, who looks set to start for the club in their Serie A fixture with Juventus later tonight.
According to the MailOnline, scouts from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be in attendance to watch the 19-year-old, who has also been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund.
Change in manager led to breakdown in Isco deal
Real Madrid midfielder Isco was close to joining Juventus in the recent summer transfer window, but the deal fell through after Massimiliano Allegri stepped down as the club's manager, reports Calciomercato.
The Spaniard had been a Juve target for several months, but interest soon cooled after Maurizio Sarri was appointed as manager by the Italian club.
Giampaolo backed by Milan board
AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini and director of football Frederic Massara have reassured head coach Marco Giampaolo that his job remains safe, despite the club’s poor start to the season.
Milan sit 12th in Serie A after four games, and lost 2-0 to fierce rivals Inter in their latest league encounter, but Giampaolo's role is not in danger, claims Sky Sports News.
Spurs keeping tabs on Fry
Spurs are keeping a close eye on Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry, as per the Sun.
The 22-year-old has also reportedly caught the eye of Tottenham’s Premier League rivals Manchester City, Everton and Wolves.
The England Under-21 centre-back was named captain for Boro’s trip to Bristol City earlier this season after impressing boss Jonathan Woodgate.
Gerrard the next boss at Liverpool?
Jurgen Klopp wants Steven Gerrard to be his successor at Liverpool, with the German already helping out the current Rangers boss in any way he can.
The man occupying the Anfield hot-seat at present is tied to a contract through to 2022.
He has told FourFourTwo: “If you ask who should follow me, I’d say Stevie. I help him whenever I can."
Arsenal director hints at quiet January
Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham has suggested that a quiet January transfer window will be taken in by the Gunners.
He told Bloomberg: “When we look forward to January, we’ll see when January comes. I’d say that we always treat the summer window as being the more strategic window."
Mbappe & Verratti convinced Neymar to stay
Neymar was eventually talked into staying at Paris Saint-Germain by Kylian Mbappe and Marco Verratti, claims Le Parisien.
The Brazilian forward spent much of the summer looking for a way out of the Ligue 1 champions, but no deal was done with Barcelona and he is now focused on another season in France.
'Man Utd need Ibrahimovic back... it’s a no-brainer!'
Manchester United need to be looking at bringing Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the club, claims Clayton Blackmore, with a deal for the Swedish striker considered to be a “no-brainer”.
The former Red Devils defender has said: “I definitely think we should ask Zlatan to come back, we need a target man - he’s the best target in the world."
Juve monitoring Willian
Juventus are keeping a close eye on the future of Chelsea attacker Willian, claims Sky Sports News.
The Brazilian's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and the Italian side will make a move for the 31-year-old should be become a free agent.
London Stadium naming rights put on hold
West Ham will have to wait until at least May next year to secure a naming rights deal for London Stadium, having initially planned to agree terms by Christmas.
Football Insider reports that stadium owners E20 have thus far failed to find a sponsor, while the club have also been working with the London Legacy Development Corporation to resolve the issue.
Solskjaer second favourite to be sacked
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the second favourite manager to be sacked in the Premier League, after Everton's Marco Silva, reports the Sun.
The Man Utd boss has come under huge pressure in recent weeks, having won just two out of six league games this season, with Everton also winning just two of their matches so far in this campaign.
Rabiot unhappy at Juve
Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is unhappy with his current situation at Juventus, having been an unused substitute in three out of four league games this season, as well as in their Champions League opener with Atletico Madrid.
The 24-year-old hasn't played for the club since making a 27-minute cameo on the opening day against Parma, and is getting increasingly frustrated with manager Maurizio Sarri, as per Calciomercato.
Spurs set to lose key players
According to the MailOnline, Spurs could lose several of their key players next summer, with the contracts of Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen all set to expire at the end of the season.
It is reported that players such as Harry Kane and Danny Rose are also unhappy with their current situation at the club, and with manager Mauricio Pochettino wanted by Real Madrid, there could be a mass exodus at the north London club come the end of the season.
America de Quioto part ways with Mejia
America de Quioto have parted ways with Onofre Mejia after a controversial foul, the club announced.
Mejia conceded a controversial penalty against Emelec with only four games remaining in the season.
Emelec moved up to eighth with that win, putting the club in the final position to qualify for the playoffs.
Tosun rejected Qatar move to stay at Everton
Turkish international Cenk Tosun turned down a transfer to Qatari side Al Gharafa to fight for a place at Everton.
The 28-year-old is down the pecking order behind Moise Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the Toffees, but still wants to stay at Goodison Park until at least January, says Milliyet.
It's said Tosun's wife did not want to move to Qatar and instead wanted to remain on Merseyside.
Tosun played 35 minutes in Everton's 2-0 loss to Sheffield United on Saturday.
Icelandic prodigy joins FC Copenhagan
Arsenal-linked 15-year-old Orri Steinn Oskarsson will move to FC Copenhagen in 2020 to continue his football development.
The Icelandic forward, who had also trialled at FC Nordsjælland, has decided to join the Danish club next year from his native IF Grotta, according to B.T.
Oskarsson scored his first senior goal for Grotta last weekend, in a 4-0 rout of Haukar.
Sporting KC part ways with Croizet
Sporting KC have parted ways with Yohan Croizet, the club announced on Monday.
The midfielder scored three goals and provided two assists in 20 MLS matches this campaign.
“We appreciate Yohan’s service to the club over the last two seasons and wish him the best of luck moving forward,” Sporting KC Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes said.
Liverpool on course for record-breaking kit deal
Liverpool are set to agree a deal with Nike to become their new kit manufacturers, according to the MailOnline.
A partnership with the US sporting brand could even eclipse the £750 million ($933m) deal Manchester United agreed with Adidas for a 10-year contract.
The Reds are hopeful their new manufacturer deal may see them come close to the fees earned by Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Man Utd could spend big again in January
Despite forking out £150 million ($187m) on signings last summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be given more finances to spend in January.
The Red Devils spent more money than any other side during the off-season, but a lack of squad depth means they may target further recruits in the mid-season window.
In particular, the MailOnline report that United could target a striker with just three recognised forwards currently at Old Trafford.
Barca scout Koulibaly
Barcelona sent club official Eric Abidal to watch Kalidou Koulibaly last weekend.
The Spanish champions are said to be keen on the Napoli man, who Calciomercato claim they see as the heir to Gerard Pique.
Koulibaly is said to have a release clause of €150 million ($132m), a sum which even Barcelona may struggle to match.
Real Madrid still keen on Pochettino
Real Madrid have identified Mauricio Pochettino as their no.1 target should they replace current manager Zinedine Zidane.
Club president Florentino Perez is a huge supporter of the Tottenham boss, and he was impressed with the Argentine’s ability to guide Spurs to the Champions League final last season, as per the Mirror.
As a result, Los Blancos plan to make a move for Pochettino if Zidane gets the chop at the Bernabeu.
Cardiff fail to agree Sala fee
Cardiff City have failed to agree a compensation package with Nantes for deceased striker Emiliano Sala, according to the MailOnline.
The Bluebirds had originally agreed to pay £15 million ($19m/$17m) for the Argentinian before his tragic death earlier this year.
However, Cardiff are now disputing the sum agreed with the Ligue 1 side, with FIFA set to get involved this week in an effort to resolve the case.