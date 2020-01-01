Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal planning £25m move for Ajax star Promes

David Silva to join Lazio
Departing Manchester City midfielder David Silva will be playing for Lazio next season, The Guardian has confirmed.
Silva will sign a three-year deal with the Serie A side after 10 years at the Etihad.
Fulham considering Chambers transfer
Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has emerged as a target for Fulham, reports The Sun.
Chambers has previously enjoyed a successful loan spell at Craven Cottage and manager Scott Parker believes he could be an ideal addition as the club returns to the Premier League.
The Gunners are open to letting Chambers move on with a transfer fee of around £12 million ($15m) expected.
Walker to stay at Man City
Manchester City have told Kyle Walker he remains in their plans next season, claims The Sun.
The 20-year-old was reportedly fearful for his future at the club but has been assured by Pep Guardiola that his place in his starting side remains safe.
Bayern set to sign Celtic's Hepburn
Bayern Munich are poised to snare Celtic teenager Barry Hepburn, according to the Secret Scout.
The 16-year-old recently completed his medical in Germany with an official announcement now imminent.
Arsenal planning £25m move for Ajax star Promes
The Gunners are circling the Dutchman
Arsenal are considering a £25 million (€27m/$32m) move for Ajax attacker Quincy Promes, reports The Sun.
The 28-year-old is reportedly keen on playing at the Emirates with Mikel Arteta eager to make him one of his first signings this summer.
Promes only moved to Ajax from Sevilla in 2019.