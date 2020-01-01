Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea star Kante dreams of Real Madrid move amid issues with Lampard

want to keep William Saliba at the club until January after initially wanting to loan the teenage defender out.

The Gunners were initially keen to send the 19-year-old to another club for first-team experience, but a temporary deal could not be completed in time with any foreign clubs.

The Athletic reports Gunners coach Mikel Arteta has now decided to keep Saliba at the club, despite having the option to loan him to an EFL club.