Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Fernandes has heart set on Man United move

Bruno Fernandes has heart set on Man United move
The Sporting midfielder could be the latest arrival at Old Trafford
Manchester United are close to opening the bidding for Sporting star Bruno Fernandes, with an opening offer of €55 million (£49m/$61m) being reported by Correio de Manha.
The 24-year-old Portugal international is said to have his heart set on a move to Old Trafford, but his club are expected to hold out for a fee closer to €70m.
Gerrard rejects Newcastle job
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has turned down the chance to become the new boss at Newcastle United.
Magpies owner Mike Ashley was reportedly keen to hand the former Liverpool man the top job at St. James' Park in the wake of Rafa Benitez's recent departure, but according to The Mirror, Gerrard has declined his offer.
Liverpool pip Real Madrid and PSG to sign Harvey Elliott
England Under-17 midfielder Harvey Elliott - the youngest player ever to feature in the Premier League - will sign for Liverpool this summer after rejecting a scholarship at Fulham.
According to The Telegraph, the teenager Elliott, who is unable to turn professional until his 17th birthday next April, turned down the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig as well as a host of other Premier League clubs.
De Ligt agrees personal terms with Juventus
The Dutchman's agent claims a salary has been agreed
An agreement on personal terms are in place between Matthijs de Ligt and Juventus, says the player’s agent Mino Raiola.
However, although the defender’s salary arrangements are ready, a fee for the transfer is not in place between the Italian champions and De Ligt’s current team, Ajax.
Tottenham close in on Ceballos signing
Real Madrid midfielder close to signing for Mauricio Pochettino's men
Tottenham are reportedly close to finalising a deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to Estadiodeportivo.
The former Betis man was one of the stand-out performers for Spain's Under-21 side when they triumphed in the European championships last month.