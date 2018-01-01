Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho sacking would cost Man Utd £24m

Lyon star in no rush to move

Lyon star Tanguy N'Dombele will reject January interest from the Premier League to remain in France for the rest of the season, says Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old is being tracked by the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham, who are reportedly ready to swoop in the next transfer window.

But N'Dombele is in no rush to leave France and looks set to remain until summer 2019 at least.