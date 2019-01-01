Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and Inter agree on Sanchez loan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted at a return to , though his comments were said in jest.

The towering Swede spent nearly two seasons at Old Trafford before joining .

"I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United need me, I'm here," he joked, as reported by Sky Sports. "But Galaxy has me, so I'm sorry.

"Nah, I did my job in Europe. I enjoyed it, I have 33 trophies that I brought with me here and hopefully I can get something here. And then we will see where that adventure finishes."