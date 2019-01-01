Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and Inter agree on Sanchez loan

"If United need me, I'm here," says Zlatan
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted at a return to Manchester United, though his comments were said in jest.
The towering Swede spent nearly two seasons at Old Trafford before joining LA Galaxy.
"I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United need me, I'm here," he joked, as reported by Sky Sports. "But Galaxy has me, so I'm sorry.
"Nah, I did my job in Europe. I enjoyed it, I have 33 trophies that I brought with me here and hopefully I can get something here. And then we will see where that adventure finishes."
Roma target Juventus duo
Roma are interested in signing Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic.
According to Corriere dello Sport, the club from the capital have been in discussions with Juventus as they look to take Daniele Rugani.
However, during those talks, Can and Mandzukic have also cropped up as Roma look to bolster midfield and attack.
Gabigol close to permanent Flamengo move
Gabriel Barbosa looks set to join Flamengo permanently.
Having scored 12 goals in 12 appearances for the Brazilian club, back in his homeland, Sky Sport Italia claim he is close to signing in an €18m deal from Inter.
Diego Costa to Serie A?
Napoli are monitoring Diego Costa, according to La Repubblicca.
The former Chelsea forward has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid and the Naples club are showing an interest.
Milan eye return for Chelsea midfielder
Tiemoue Bakayoko could be set for a return to the San Siro, according to Tuttosport.
Having spent last season on loan with Milan, the Italian giants could well make another move for the midfielder should Franck Kessie leave for Monaco.
Celtic pursuing Taylor
Celtic are still interested in signing Kilmarnock defender Greg Taylor, but now find themselves in a battle with Sunderland to land the left-back according to the Daily Record.
Neil Lennon is believed to be keen on replacing Kieran Tierney after his move to Arsenal earlier this summer, with Taylor his number one target despite the club already signing a left-back in Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo.
Napoli holding off move for Llorente
Napoli are delaying their contract offer to Fernando Llorente as they await news on Inter forward Mauro Icardi, according to Football Italia.
34-year-old free agent Llorente will be offered a two-year contract, but Napoli will hold off the deal until Icardi has sorted out his Inter future, with the striker reportedly set for talks with the club later today.
PSG issue Neymar demand
According to Le Parisien, PSG want €170 million (£154m /$189m) for Neymar from Barcelona, as opposed to instalments for the player.
The French champions are ready to let the Brazilian depart, and have issued his financial requirements to the Catalan side, with representatives from both clubs set to meet later today.
Torino closing in on duo
Serie A side Torino are close to agreeing deals for Diego Laxalt and Francois Kamano, says Gianluca DiMarzio.
Both deals would be completed after the Italian club's Europa League meeting with Wolves tomorrow evening, with Laxalt arriving on loan from AC Milan and Kamano joining in a permanent deal from Bordeaux.
Fiorentina and Inter reach swap deal
According to MARCA, Fiorentina and Inter have reached an agreement over a swap deal involving Cristiano Biraghi and Dalbert.
Inter have been chasing the 26-year-old Italian all summer, with Falbert reportedly refusing to move the other way in order to complete the deal.
But it is believed the Brazilian is finally accepting the move to Florence, paving the way for Biraghi to make the switch to Inter.
Sevilla hoping to land Ruiz
Sevilla are chasing Barcelona's 19-year-old striker Abel Ruiz, claims Sport.
The promising youngster does not want to spend another season with Barcelona B, and his current club would be open to the player leaving on a loan deal for the rest of the campaign.
Sevilla are reportedly very interested in the idea after Wissam Ben Yedder's move to Monaco earlier in the summer.
Monaco closing in on Kessie
Monaco are close to reaching an agreement for AC Milan youngster Franck Kessie, according to Calciomercato.
The two clubs have reportedly reached an agreement, with the only stumbling block being the 22-year-old's wage demands. The midfielder came on as a second half substitute as his side lost out to Udinese in their first Serie A game of the season.
Joao Mario leaves Inter
Lokomotiv Moscow have announced the signing of Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario from Inter on an initial season-long loan deal - as the Serie A club clears the decks for the likely arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United.
The Russian Premier League side have the option to buy the 26-year-old at the end of the campaign.
Nice sign Napoli's Ounas
Nice have completed a deal to sign Napoli's Adam Ounas.
Gianluca Di Marzio reports the French side have closed a €2.2 million loan move with an option to buy that includes a sell-on clause.
Pique wants Neymar back at Barcelona
Gerard Pique says he would like to see Paris Saint-Germainsuperstar Neymar return to La Liga champions Barcelona.
The two played together with the Spanish giants before the Brazilian's move to PSG, and the Spanish defender now hopes to have the winger back at the club.
"Of course we'd like him to come back," Pique told "La 1" of Television Espanola.
Juve reject Roma offer for Rugani
Juventus have rejected Roma's offer for Daniele Rugani, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Rome outfit wanted to take the 25-year-old on loan with an option to purchase, but the Serie A champions turned it down.
Rivaldo pleads with Barca to sign Neymar
Rivaldo wants to see Barcelona bring back Brazilian star Neymar.
The former Barcelona and Brazil star believes his countryman knows he made a mistake in leaving the Spanish giants and is eager to return.
"Everyone knows what happened with Neymar. His exit from Barcelona was wrong; he never should have left one of the biggest clubs in the world. But now he is anxious to return and accept his mistake," Rivaldo wrote on Instagram.
Nashville 'fits perfect' for new designated player
Nashville SC's roster continues to take shape, with the 2020 MLS expansion franchise landing Brondby's Hany Mukhtar as its first designated player.
“I had a great feeling when I was talking with the club," Mukhtar told MLSsoccer.com. "I had the feeling it was the right step for me in my life. I think we can grow together, that’s the nice thing.
"They want to build something great and I’m not finished in my career. I want to develop as well. It fits perfect.”
Vela: I was 'really close' to Barca move
Carlos Vela says he was very close to joining Barcelona on loan last winter.
The deal fell through, but the LAFC star claims he would jump at the chance to join one of the Spanish giants.
"Barcelona, Real Madrid you can't say no. ... If it was only my choice, for sure, I'd take it," he told BS The Podcast.
Bury exepelled from Football League
Bury FC have been expelled from the Football League following the collapse of a takeover deal, the English Football League has confirmed.
Earlier in the day on Tuesday, C&N Sporting Risk pulled out of a deal to take over the cash-strapped League One side, which led to a 5pm deadline passing without new ownership.
With current owner Steve Dale unable to secure a buyer, the EFL announced that the "EFL Board has unanimously determined with enormous regret that Bury’s membership be withdrawn."
Inter and Man Utd reach deal for Sanchez
The loan will not feature an option to buy
Inter and Manchester United have agreed on a loan deal for Alexis Sanchez, reports Sky Sports.
Man Utd will pay €5 million of the Chile forward's salary as part of the deal, although Inter will not have an option to buy at the end of the loan.
Sanchez is expected to arrive in Italy on Wednesday for a medical.
Milan remain in pursuit of Correa
Milan remain in pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa although Everton Soares also remains an option for the Italian club.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Correa wants to move to Milan but an agreement has not yet been reached by the two clubs.
If that deal falls through, Milan will try to sign Brazilian international Everton from Gremio.
Inter expecting to offload Gabigol to Flamengo
Inter are looking to sell Gabriel Barbosa to Brazilian side Flamengo following the conclusion of the forward's loan, according to FCInter1908.
The striker is set to remain with Flamengo through December at least, although Inter is hoping to make that move a permanent one.
Gabigol's agent arrived on Tuesday for discussions regarding the forward's future.
Almeria confirm Coric signing
Roma's Ante Coric has completed his move to Spanish second-division side Almeria, the club announced.
The 21-year-old has arrived on an initial loan with an option to buy outright.
¡Bienvenido Coric! 🔴⚪🔴 #fichajesUDA pic.twitter.com/aXQYDAyl8C— UD Almería (@U_D_Almeria) August 27, 2019
Coric made just three appearances for Roma last season.
PSG interested in Mandzukic
Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Mario Mandzukic, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Juventus striker is evaluating the offer after PSG took the first step to contact Juventus over the Croatian's availability.
Mandzukic is willing to be patient for the right offer to leave Juventus, whether that's before the end of the current window or in January.