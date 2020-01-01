Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona want Man City striker Jesus to replace Suarez

Barcelona want Jesus to replace Suarez
Man City want to keep Brazilian striker
Barcelona have settled on Gabriel Jesus as their ideal candidate to replace Luis Suarez, according to reports.
The Brazilian striker is still second choice to Sergio Aguero at City, but the Premier League side would rather keep him for the time being.
They are working on bringing Lionel Messi to the English top-flight and are willing to offer three players as part of the deal with Barca, but Jesus is unlikely to be one of them.
Van Gaal open to Netherlands return
Legendary coach could replace Ronald Koeman at Oranje
Louis van Gaal is open to returning to coach the Netherlands national team, according to NOS.
The KNVB are in the hunt for a new manager following Ronald Koeman’s move to Barcelona and Van Gaal has apparently said he would consider taking over if he receives an offer.
Schalke and Arsenal to split Kolasinac’s wages
Iling-Junior leaves Chelsea with Juventus move imminent
Samuel Iling-Junior has confirmed his departure from Chelsea as his transfer to Juventus nears completion.
The 16-year-old had already been training with the Serie A giants since July but his contract is yet to be confirmed.
The England Under-17 international confirmed he has left the Blues in a post on social media and expressed his gratitude to the club for their role in his development.
Former Barcelona & Man City keeper Claudio Bravo signs for Real Betis
Real Betis have confirmed the signing of Claudio Bravo following his release from Manchester City.