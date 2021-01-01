Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca ready to offload Coutinho to Newcastle

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Philippe Coutinho Barcelona 2021-22
2021-11-04T00:12:16Z

Wolves eye two big moves

2021-11-04T00:10:40Z

Wolves are set to pursue Renato Sanches this January while also pushing to sign Hwang Hee-chan on a permanent basis, reports Birmingham Live.

Sanches was a target of the club this summer, and they look set to resume their pursuit once the window opens.

Hwang, meanwhile, is currently on loan with Wolves, but the club is ready to make that loan permanent when they can. 

Tottenham lead race for Vlahovic

2021-11-04T00:07:07Z

The race to sign Dusan Vlahovic is only heating up.

According to La Nazione, Tottenham are in the lead to sign the Fiorentina star.

Vlahovic is open to a move to the Premier League, and one previous suitor, Juventus, appear to now be out of the picture.

Barca hoping to offload Coutinho to Newcastle

2021-11-04T00:03:44Z

The club is ready to move on from the former Liverpool star

Barcelona are hoping to offload Philippe Coutinho to Newcastle in January, reports Sport.

The Catalan club still see Coutinho as a substitute and, given his high wages, believe he isn't justifying his salary.

And so Barca plan to offer him to Newcastle in January, and would be willing to accept a loan with an option to buy.