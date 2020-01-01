Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Beckham wants David Silva at Inter Miami

Celtic and Rangers interested in Atletico winger
Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic are both keen to sign Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme this summer, according to Marca.
The 19-year-old is out of contract in June this year and has drawn up interest from across Europe.
The Glasgow sides will be looking to land the teenagers services come the summer window with Spaniard yet to agree terms with La Liga side.
Woodward ready for battle to secure Kane
Manchester United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is ready to battle with Tottenham's chief Daniel Levy in talks over signing Harry Kane, reports the Evening Standard.
Following a failed attempt to land Norwegian talisman Erling Haaland in January, Kane could be the perfect fit for United come the summer transfer window.
However, Jose Mourinho will be reluctant to let the England captain go as Spurs insist the striker is not for sale.
Giroud willing to stay at Chelsea
Oliver Giroud has stated he is willing to stay at Chelsea after nearly leaving in the January window, reports the Mail Online.
The France international has made an impact for Frank Lampard’s side in recent weeks due to the absence of Tammy Abraham.
At 33-years-old, Giroud is keen to be playing first team football ahead of Euro 2020 which may be his last international tournament.
Man Utd target Grealish and Bellingham in £100m deal
Manchester United have targeted Birmingham City's Jude Bellingham and are also rumoured to be interested in Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, reports the Daily Star.
After holding talks with the Blues midfielder yesterday, United are now said to be interested in a £70m ($92m/€80m) move for the Villa captain.
Grealish's contract currently runs until 2023 with Bellingham unable to sign a professional contract until he turns 17 in June this year.
Atlanta sign JJ Williams
MLS side Atlanta United have signed JJ Williams to replace injured Josef Martinez, reports ESPN.
The 22-year-old had been on loan with Birmingham Legion after being released from Columbus Crew.
"JJ is someone that had been on our radar over the offseason and we're pleased to add him to our roster," Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said.
Beckham prepares swoop to land David Silva at Inter Miami
The former Manchester United star wants Silva to join his MLS side
David Silva will leave Manchester City at the end of the season and David Beckham is keen to bring the Spaniard to Inter Miami, according to the Daily Star.
Silva has been linked with a move to City’s sister club New York but Beckham has indicated his intentions to bring the play-maker on board.
Miami bosses are rumoured to be in talks with the 34-year-old midfielder and are keen to lure him to the club this summer.