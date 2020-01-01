Brentford knock back Arsenal on Raya
Arsenal have been rebuffed by Brentford in an attempt to land David Raya, according to the player's agent, via Sport.
However, the goalkeeper remains hopeful of a Premier League move, with the Gunners a likely destination.
Brentford reached the play-off final last season and their failure to earn promotion from the Championship has seen several key faces linked with the door.
Giroud set for Juve move
Chelsea man to end Premier League stay
Olivier Giroud looks set to wave farewell to English football, with the Chelsea striker having agreed provisional contract with Juventus, per Sky Sports Italia.
The France international and World Cup winner has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge, having arrived from rivals Arsenal in January 2018.
Since he arrived in London in 2012, the 33-year-old has enjoyed prolific success, with four FA Cup triumphs and a Europa League title to his name between the two clubs.
Puel keen to keep Fofana
Former Leicester City boss Claude Puel is reluctant to let Wesley Fofana depart Saint-Etienne for new pastures as the Foxes continue to circle, says Le10Sport.
The Premier League outfit have a keen interest in the centre-back and wish to bring him to the King Power Stadium.
But Puel does not wish to let his young talent go to his old club as he prepares for a Ligue 1 campaign where they will look to push on from last season's cup final appearance.
Chelsea rebuff Inter swap deal for Kante.
Chelsea have turned down a bid from Inter for N’Golo Kante. which included Marcelo Brozovic in a part-swap deal, says The Guardian.
In addition, the Blues have also informed the Serie A club that they will not accept Christian Eriksen in part-exchange either.
Kante has caught the eye of several clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, while former Tottenham man Eriksen looks to possibly be on the way out of San Siro less than a year after his arrival.
Maitland-Niles mulls Arsenal future
Ainsley Maitland-Niles will prioritise first team football as he looks to clarify his future at Arsenal, claims the Mail.
The newly-minted England international is not guarenteed starting minutes under Mikel Arteta this season.
As such, he could leave his boyhood club in search of the game time he desires elsewhere, with Wolves thought to be weighing an improved offer for him.