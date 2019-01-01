Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd plot Meunier bid after dropping Wan-Bissaka interest

Man Utd want Meunier over Wan-Bissaka

2019-05-23T22:43:07Z

Crystal Palace asking price for right-back too high

Manchester United believe they have a better chance of signing Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain than convincing Crystal Palace to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

Although Wan-Bissaka has been top of the Red Devils’ list of targets in their search for a new right-back, Palace are determined to hold on to him and are pricing United out of a move.

The Old Trafford outfit believe Meunier, whose contract at PSG expires in 2020, will be a more affordable option and The Daily Mail says they are already considering a bid.

Newcastle ready £26m Fernandes bid

2019-05-23T22:41:29Z

Newcastle are preparing an offer for CSKA Moscow star Mario Fernandes, The Mirror says.

The Magpies are looking to enhance their defence this summer and see the right-back as an ideal option to replace DeAndre Yedlin and Javier Manquillo.

But the 28-year-old Russia international still has three years left on his contract with the Russian side, meaning he could cost around £26 million ($33m).. 

Napoli eye Fenerbahce teen

2019-05-23T22:40:45Z

Napoli are considering a summer offer for Fenerbahce star Eljif Elmas, Sky Sport in Italy claims.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been a key part of the Turkish giants this season, making 39 appearances in all competitions.

Napoli have strong interest in Elmas but face a battle for his signature as Lazio have also been monitoring him for some time.

Man Utd land Ajax youngster

2019-05-23T22:37:09Z

Manchester United have all but completed the signing of Dillon Hoogewerf from Ajax, The Mirror claims.

The 16-year-old has rejected a professional contract from the Amsterdam side and is wanted by several top teams in Europe but United appear to have won the race.

Dortmund track Atalanta hero Zapata

2019-05-23T22:35:33Z

Borussia Dortmund are keeping an eye on Duvan Zapata after his excellent season with Atalanta.

The 28-year-old has scored 27 goals in 47 games while on loan at the Serie A side from Sampdoria.

Dortmund have long been keeping track of Zapata and journalist Alfredo Pedulla sent a scout to watch him against Juventus on Sunday, with talk of a summer bid being lined up.