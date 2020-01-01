Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle in shock talks for Koulibaly

The Magpies are looking to swoop

defender ​Kalidou Koulibaly has emerged as a shock target for Newcastle, according to Foot Mercato.

The Magpies are close to a big-money takeover and are eyeing a number of audacious transfers next season should it be completed.

Koulibaly is the latest to be linked with a move and Newcastle have reportedly already entered into talks with Napoli about a possible transfer.

The 28-year-old is keen to test himself in and while his side may be open to selling him, they will likely demand a sum of at least €80 million ($86m).